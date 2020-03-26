Google Podcasts comes to iOS, and it’s really good

Podcasts are wildly popular these days, and it is not hard to see why. If you can think of a topic, there is probably a podcast about it! For instance, the coronavirus is the hot subject of the moment, and there are countless shows dedicated to that pandemic. If you want a distraction from the virus, however, you can listen to podcasts that cover sports, news, cooking, and more.

Just as there are many podcasts, there are also many podcast apps too. If you are an iPhone user, for instance, you can use Apple’s stock podcast app or head to the App Store to download a third-party option. Now, iPhone users are getting yet another option. You see, Google has long had a podcast app for Android, and the company recently redesigned it. Now, the search-giant is bringing the newly refreshed app to iOS.

“To support listeners on more platforms, we’re also bringing Google Podcasts to iOS for the first time and adding support for subscriptions on Google Podcasts for Web. Regardless of the platform you’re using, your listening progress will sync across devices, and you’ll be able to pick up right where you left off,” says Zack Reneau-Wedeen, Product Manager, Google Podcasts.

Reneau-Wedeen Further says, “The new app is organized around three tabs: Home, Explore and Activity. The Home tab features a feed of new episodes and gives you quick access to your subscribed shows. When you select an episode you want to listen to, you’ll now see topics or people covered in that podcast, and you can easily jump to Google Search to learn more.”

To be honest, I have never really loved any mobile podcast app on my iPhone (including Apple’s own), and I have tried several. And so, with cautious optimism, I downloaded Google Podcasts onto my trusty iPhone 8 Plus. You know what? I really love it. It is cleanly designed, and I found it very easy to discover new content. This really shouldn’t come as a surprise, however, as Google’s apps on iOS are often exceptional.

My only complaint is the lack of an iPad version. While you can use the iPhone app on the Apple tablet, that is not an ideal experience. It will show small in the middle of the screen, and while you can stretch it, that doesn’t look very good. Hopefully Google will make an iPad version soon.

If you want to download the Google Podcasts app onto your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, you can get it by tapping here.