MX Player launches free movie and TV streaming service in US, UK and more

MX Player is not only a nifty media player, for some time it has also offered free streaming services in India. Now this is expanding into seven new markets including the US, the UK and Australia.

While not linked to the coronavirus pandemic, the offer of free entertainment will please many people who find themselves stuck at home. MX Player is home to both licensed and original content, which is currently enjoyed by 175 million monthly users.

Because movies and TV shows are available for free, it should come as little surprise that there are ads -- aye, there's the rub, albeit a minor one. As MX Player spreads out of India, it does not plan on streaming its original content internationally, relying instead on content licensed from local and international production studios.

Originating in India, there is a lot of Indian content, but there is a growing international library to choose from too. You might not have the range of content found on Netflix, and you'll find little in the way of brand new content, but it's free, and it's always good to have another option to choose from.

For now, the streaming service is available in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Nepal, New Zealand, UK and USA, and it is possible other regions will get the service in the future.

Karan Bedi, CEO of MX Player, says:

At MX Player, we are trusted by over 100 million users every month across South East Asia, Middle East, United States and the United Kingdom for their daily entertainment needs. Our vision is to build the most comprehensive entertainment platform that hosts digital-first stories that appeal not only to the eclectic tastes of viewers in the region.

If you have the MX Player app installed on your mobile or tablet, you just need to head to the new Video tab. If you don't yet have the app, you can download it for free from the App Store or Google Play.