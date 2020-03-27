Get AOMEI Backupper Professional free for a year

Next Tuesday is World Backup Day and to mark the event AOMEI is offering a 12 month free subscription to its Backupper Professional product. The offer is available from now until April 2nd.

With more people working at home on their own machines due to the Coronavirus, security and protection of data is more important than ever.

AOMEI's reliable and fast PC backup software for personal use would normally cost you $39.95. To get it for free click this link to download a zip file which contains the setup file and a text file with a license key.

In addition the company is offering users free access to the MultCloud monthly file transfer plan worth $19.90, allowing unlimited traffic to transfer/sync data across clouds. To get this offer create an account on this page and activate it via the email you receive. This offer too is only open until April 2nd.

