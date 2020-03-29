Microsoft Edge finally gains extension synchronization

If you've used Firefox, Chrome or numerous other browsers, you'll be used to the extensions you install synchronizing between device. This simple but wonderfully handy feature is something that has been sadly lacking from Microsoft Edge, but now this is changing.

Microsoft has promised extension syncing for a little while, and the company is finally starting to roll it out to users. But not everyone is going to get the feature right now.

See also:

For now, extension synchronization is only available to Edge Insiders who install the Dev build of the browser. The feature is included in Edge version 83.0.461.1, a release which Microsoft describes as "a slight deviation from our normal schedule due to current events" -- the company has previously announced that new versions of the browser are on hold.

This version of Edge has a number of new features which Microsoft details in a post on the Edge Insider site:

Added the ability to sync Extensions.

Added a page to Settings to manage Family Safety settings.

Added the ability to add all tabs to a Collection.

Added the ability to drag multiple items from a webpage into a Collection at once on certain websites.

Added support for adverb highlighting in Immersive Reader.

Added support for the Scroll To Text Fragment management policy from upstream Chromium.

Added a management policy to configure the deletion of cached files and images when the browser closes.

There are also various bug fixes and improvements to reliability, but Microsoft warns of a number of known issues: