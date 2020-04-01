Slack launches new integrations for Microsoft Teams and more

The problem with messaging and video conferencing platforms is that there are just too many of them. You and your work colleagues might be happily working away in Slack, but need to communicate with another team using Microsoft Teams.

To help get around this issue -- and to save you from having to switch allegiances -- Slack is launching new integration options via a new add-on app. This means it is possible to place a Teams call from Slack, and there are many more integrations to come.

The new Microsoft Teams Calls is available from the Slack App Directory and you'll need to follow the instructions to connect your Office 365 account.

Slack says that you can use the command /teams-call to launch a Teams call, and if you set Microsoft Teams Calls as your default calling provider, it is possible to start a video call in Teams just by clicking the phone button in Slack.

As reported by the Verge, there are also plans to launch integrations for Zoom, WebEx, Jabber, RingCentral and Dialpad. In a statement given to VentureBeat, this new call integration feature will be powered by the Zoom app for Slack.

Cross platform calling just got a whole lot easier.

Image credit: rafapress / Shutterstock