Events tracking tool helps track and guard against phishing and spam campaigns

It's not unusual for phishing attacks to focus their efforts on major events. The end of the tax year is always popular as are major sporting occasions. The latest lure of course is the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The problem for IT admins is how to protect against a sudden deluge of threats and spam messages while ensuring that important legitimate communications aren't accidentally blocked.

To help with this email defense specialist Vade Secure has released a new Current Events feature for Vade Secure for Office 365. The feature provides MSPs and admins with greater visibility into all email traffic -- both malicious and legitimate -- specifically tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Using the Vade Secure admin console users can select the 'COVID-19' filter under Current Events to view email traffic, including all coronavirus-related threats detected by Vade. If the filter missed something messages can be pulled from inboxes to update the filtering. Equally important, legitimate COVID-19 communications can be monitored and, should any messages be mis-classified, they can be put back in users' inboxes.

The company plans to develop the feature over time in response to holidays and other one-off events that trigger surges in threats and overall email traffic.

Vade has also put together a resource page to aid companies to educate end users on how to detect email threats and safely work from home.

