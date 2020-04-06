GigaSpaces helps enterprises boost speed, scale and availability of systems during the COVID-19 crisis

The restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic mean that enterprises are more reliant than ever on online transactions.

To help businesses improve their systems speed, scale and availability GigaSpaces, provider of the InsightEdge in-memory real-time analytics processing platform, has announced that it's offering a free Go-Live professional services package.

The package will accelerate the time to deployment of InsightEdge and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) as data workloads continue to increase and exhibit volatile peaks. The solution is geared for enterprises struggling to maintain expected service levels for their customers, requirements to comply with industry regulations, and for cost reduction initiatives.

"The COVID-19 virus has profoundly changed every aspect of our life and workplace," says Adi Paz, CEO at GigaSpaces. "There is a growing dependence on virtual business, socializing and entertainment which, along with market volatility, is resulting in peak loads that IT infrastructure must support. We are honored to help organizations immediately address their speed, scale resilience and cost reduction challenges, and together navigate successfully through this crisis."

The InsightEdge platform puts business logic and data processing in the same memory space, reducing the movement of data for an efficient simplified architecture, providing performance, speed and scale. Elastic scaling capabilities allow seamless scale to avoid the need to over provision infrastructure resources for optimized TCO. Offloading queries from traditional databases reduces licensing, hardware and support costs and can reach savings of up to 85 percent.

You can find out more on the GigaSpaces site.

Image credit: tomwang/depositphotos.com