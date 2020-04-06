With app-free, account-free Meet Now option, Skype is a viable alternative to Zoom

While there has been a good deal of controversy about Zoom lately, the video conferencing service remains incredibly popular. This is at least in part because of its ease of use, and the fact that it can be used without having to create an account.

Well aware that the privacy and security issues that have plagued Zoom have left many people considering alternatives, Microsoft has issued a timely reminder about the Meet Now option in Skype. This feature makes it possible to use Skype without having to install any software, or even sign up for an account.

Meet Now aims to reduce the friction that new user might feel towards Skype. Available free of charge, Meet Now provides access to all of the features of Skype -- including recording meetings, screen sharing and background blurring -- in a web browser. Using the feature takes nothing more than generating a unique link which can then be shared via email or messaging tool to meeting participants.

Microsoft tweeted a reminder about the feature, including a video showing how easy it is to use:

Introducing a simple, hassle-free way to connect with the important people in your life on #Skype, no sign-ups or downloads required. Learn about Meet Now: https://t.co/yOw6oBlFxx — Skype (@Skype) April 3, 2020

You can create your free meeting here.