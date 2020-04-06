With app-free, account-free Meet Now option, Skype is a viable alternative to Zoom

No Comments

Skype on laptop

While there has been a good deal of controversy about Zoom lately, the video conferencing service remains incredibly popular. This is at least in part because of its ease of use, and the fact that it can be used without having to create an account.

Well aware that the privacy and security issues that have plagued Zoom have left many people considering alternatives, Microsoft has issued a timely reminder about the Meet Now option in Skype. This feature makes it possible to use Skype without having to install any software, or even sign up for an account.

See also:

Meet Now aims to reduce the friction that new user might feel towards Skype. Available free of charge, Meet Now provides access to all of the features of Skype -- including recording meetings, screen sharing and background blurring -- in a web browser. Using the feature takes nothing more than generating a unique link which can then be shared via email or messaging tool to meeting participants.

Microsoft tweeted a reminder about the feature, including a video showing how easy it is to use:

You can create your free meeting here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

GigaSpaces helps enterprises boost speed, scale and availability of systems during the COVID-19 crisis

With app-free, account-free Meet Now option, Skype is a viable alternative to Zoom

Microsoft Edge is now the second most popular web browser

Ontrack Remote Data Recovery service can keep businesses running during coronavirus lockdown

LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Dual Screen Review: imperfect, yet magical

American schools are banning Zoom and switching to Microsoft Teams

Zoom enables meeting passwords and virtual waiting rooms by default as it attempts to beef up security

Most Commented Stories

Linux Mint 20 is 64-bit only, based on Ubuntu 20.04, and named 'Ulyana'

58 Comments

Office 365 becomes Microsoft 365 -- a 'subscription service for your life'

36 Comments

American schools are banning Zoom and switching to Microsoft Teams

27 Comments

Apple buys Dark Sky, and that’s terrible news for Android users

13 Comments

Not just the end of IT, the end of IT contractors

9 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.