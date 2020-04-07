BullGuard supports small businesses with three months free Small Office Security

BullGuard small office

To help small businesses that need assistance managing their cybersecurity in the wake of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, BullGuard is offering a free, three-month license of BullGuard Small Office Security.

The offer comes with no financial obligations whatsoever and small businesses don't need to submit any form of credit card payment information to obtain their three-month cybersecurity software license.

The BullGuard Small Office Security platform supports up to 50 Windows, Mac and Android devices and provides robust endpoint cybersecurity protection for desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones, making it perfect for remote workforces to work safely on their devices from home. The company says the offer may be extended past three months should circumstances demand it.

"Small businesses are in a very challenging position right now, making the sudden transition to working from home without the cybersecurity training, technologies or procedures that are commonplace within enterprise companies," says Paul Lipman, CEO of BullGuard. "As a result, many small companies are vulnerable to being compromised by cybercriminals who are exploiting the coronavirus pandemic with predatory instinct."

Small Office Security is a cloud-managed endpoint security service dedicated specifically to the needs of small businesses. Central to the platform is remote management from a cloud-based dashboard that makes it easy to manage all devices at the same time, which is particularly key with the increase in remote working.

If you're running a small business you can claim your free three month protection here.

