Google bans Zoom and the US senate warns against its use

Once a specialist tool, then the darling of the video conferencing world, Zoom's fall from grace has been fairly spectacular. A series of privacy and security issues have put off numerous users, and led to some institutions instigating a ban on the software.

Google has now followed the lead of schools across the US, banning employees from using Zoom because of concerns about security. Senators in the US have also been warned against using the service.

As reported by BuzzFeed, Google emailed its employees informing them that they were not permitted to install Zoom on company devices. A new company-wide policy means that because of security vulnerabilities Zoom will no longer function on Google-supplied laptops.

Company spokesperson Jose Castaneda says:

We have long had a policy of not allowing employees to use unapproved apps for work that are outside of our corporate network. Recently, our security team informed employees using Zoom Desktop Client that it will no longer run on corporate computers as it does not meet our security standards for apps used by our employees. Employees who have been using Zoom to stay in touch with family and friends can continue to do so through a web browser or via mobile.

Google is far from being alone in seeking to avoid the perceived risks of Zoom. According to the Financial Times, senators in the US have also been warned by the Sergeant at Arms against using the software. While this does not constitute a ban on use of the software, it still constitutes something of a blow for Zoom.

