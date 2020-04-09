Google bans Zoom and the US senate warns against its use

No Comments

Angled Zoom logo

Once a specialist tool, then the darling of the video conferencing world, Zoom's fall from grace has been fairly spectacular. A series of privacy and security issues have put off numerous users, and led to some institutions instigating a ban on the software.

Google has now followed the lead of schools across the US, banning employees from using Zoom because of concerns about security. Senators in the US have also been warned against using the service.

See also:

As reported by BuzzFeed, Google emailed its employees informing them that they were not permitted to install Zoom on company devices. A new company-wide policy means that because of security vulnerabilities Zoom will no longer function on Google-supplied laptops.

Company spokesperson Jose Castaneda says:

We have long had a policy of not allowing employees to use unapproved apps for work that are outside of our corporate network. Recently, our security team informed employees using Zoom Desktop Client that it will no longer run on corporate computers as it does not meet our security standards for apps used by our employees. Employees who have been using Zoom to stay in touch with family and friends can continue to do so through a web browser or via mobile.

Google is far from being alone in seeking to avoid the perceived risks of Zoom. According to the Financial Times, senators in the US have also been warned by the Sergeant at Arms against using the software. While this does not constitute a ban on use of the software, it still constitutes something of a blow for Zoom.

See also: Michael Vi / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google bans Zoom and the US senate warns against its use

Make your WFH experience more enjoyable with the portable coffeemaker BEANQUE

Philips ST702BK ActionFit Wireless Sports Earbuds come with UV cleaning case to fight Coronavirus

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19603, integrates Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) with File Explorer

Give your dated Windows 10 mouse cursors a modern makeover

Facebook releases a messaging app that's for couples only

Zoom teams up with security experts, including Facebook's former Chief Security Officer, to address privacy and safety

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft shows off new Windows 10 Start Menu on Twitter

102 Comments

American schools are banning Zoom and switching to Microsoft Teams

92 Comments

Microsoft Edge is now the second most popular web browser

43 Comments

Sony DualSense PlayStation 5 controller makes Microsoft Xbox Series X look like crap

36 Comments

Give your dated Windows 10 mouse cursors a modern makeover

14 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.