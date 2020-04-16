IT leaders still keen to innovate and invest despite uncertainty

Research into the buying intentions of IT decision makers in the UK has revealed that, despite many organizations (55 percent) putting their buying on hold, 38 percent are still reviewing their digital needs and progressing buying decisions.

The study of 100 top IT decision makers, conducted earlier this month by data-driven consultancy Resonance, finds 67 percent of those actively seeking solutions have increased their urgency to implement them.

Reasons for this increased urgency are given as supporting remote working (59 percent), ensuring the organization can cope with increased demand (30 percent), ensuring systems are stable (28 percent) and increasing security of systems (27 percent).

Tom Fry, Head of Analytics at Resonance, says, "While there is an inevitable slowing of buying decisions as organisations assess their positions in light of the current economic outlook, the wheels of business continue to turn and technology -- a mission-critical part of everyday business -- is still needed. Indeed, Resonance's research illustrates that, during this new working environment, where offices are forced to shift to working from home, the need for technology has never been so great."

Areas that businesses are focusing their search for solutions on include, cybersecurity (34 percent), business process management (24 percent), productivity software (21 percent), business intelligence / data analytics (15 percent) and CRM (11 percent).

The full findings are available on the Resonance site.

Image Credit: vovan / Shutterstock