IT leaders still keen to innovate and invest despite uncertainty

No Comments

cash handshake

Research into the buying intentions of IT decision makers in the UK has revealed that, despite many organizations (55 percent) putting their buying on hold, 38 percent are still reviewing their digital needs and progressing buying decisions.

The study of 100 top IT decision makers, conducted earlier this month by data-driven consultancy Resonance, finds 67 percent of those actively seeking solutions have increased their urgency to implement them.

Reasons for this increased urgency are given as supporting remote working (59 percent), ensuring the organization can cope with increased demand (30 percent), ensuring systems are stable (28 percent) and increasing security of systems (27 percent).

Tom Fry, Head of Analytics at Resonance, says, "While there is an inevitable slowing of buying decisions as organisations assess their positions in light of the current economic outlook, the wheels of business continue to turn and technology -- a mission-critical part of everyday business -- is still needed. Indeed, Resonance's research illustrates that, during this new working environment, where offices are forced to shift to working from home, the need for technology has never been so great."

Areas that businesses are focusing their search for solutions on include, cybersecurity (34 percent), business process management (24 percent), productivity software (21 percent), business intelligence / data analytics (15 percent) and CRM (11 percent).

The full findings are available on the Resonance site.

Image Credit: vovan / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

IT leaders still keen to innovate and invest despite uncertainty

Facebook will let you know if you've been reading nonsense about coronavirus

Looking ahead to the cybersecurity challenges of 2022

'Fraud guides' account for almost half of material for sale on dark web markets

TikTok bans under-16s from sending and receiving direct messages and introduces new parental control options

The Raspberry Pi-based server that could transform edge computing

Apple thinks the new iPhone SE is worth much less than a quartet of Mac Pro wheels

Most Commented Stories

Apple and Google join forces to spy on Android and iPhone users for Coronavirus purposes

22 Comments

Apple's new iPhone SE is as fast as the 11 Pro, but way more affordable

19 Comments

You can buy the revolutionary Apple Magic Keyboard with trackpad right now

12 Comments

Google bans Zoom and the US senate warns against its use

8 Comments

You can finally buy the System76 Lemur Pro -- and if you love Linux you totally should!

8 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.