Samsung launches rugged and affordable Galaxy XCover Pro Android 10 smartphone for frontline workers

Nowadays, smartphones are getting ridiculously expensive, with some flagships far exceeding $1,000. Worst of all, these pricey phones are still quite delicate -- if you drop it, there is a good chance the screen will shatter or it will become damaged in a different way.

Today, Samsung launches a new Android 10 smartphone that isn't just rugged, but affordable too. You see, the "Galaxy XCover Pro," as it is called, is priced at less than $500. It is IP68 rated and MIL-STD 810G certified, making it ideal for frontline workers that do physical jobs. These are people like construction workers or even medical professionals helping to fight COVID-19. It even has Microsoft Teams integration, including a dedicated button for the Walkie Talkie feature. Plus, Samsung promises three years of security updates too, providing peace of mind.

"Being both rugged and durable as well as sleek and stylish, the Galaxy XCover Pro challenges the status quo of what a smartphone built for business needs to be. It’s specifically designed for work environments, where collaboration, productivity and data security are paramount. The device’s IP68 rating means it can handle dust and drops of up to 1.5 meters without a case and its MIL-STD 810G certification makes it reliable in extreme altitude, humidity, and other severe environmental conditions. It even supports users wearing gloves when Glove Mode is enabled," says Samsung.

The Galaxy-maker further says, "Frontline workers move from call to call and site to site, often taking on different tasks in each location. The Galaxy XCover Pro simplifies their task workflows with two programmable buttons that can map to a variety of capabilities so users can quickly and conveniently open whichever application or feature they most frequently use. Also, the Galaxy XCover Pro’s battery isn’t just long-lasting, it’s replaceable. When out servicing a long route, logistics professionals can easily replace the battery with a spare to keep the phone going as long as they need it. The device also supports pogo pin charging which means a user can simply drop the device into a charging dock at the end of a shift, and the next person can pick it up knowing it’s charged."

Samsung shares specifications below.

Dimension

159.9 X 76.7 X 9.94mm (218g)

Display

6.3” FHD+, Wet Touch, Glove Mode

AP

Exynos 9611 (2GHz Octa-core)

Memory

4GB + 64GB, microSD up to 512GB

Camera

Single Front Camera: 13MP, FF, F2.0

Dual Rear Camera: 25MP, AF, F1.7 + 8MP, FF, F2.2

Battery

4,050 mAh, user replaceable, Fast Charging (15W)

OS

Android 10.0

SIM

Dual SIM (EUR), Single SIM (NA)

NFC

NFC (EMV L1)

Augmented Reality

Google AR Core

Design

Full Screen

Rugged

IP68, 1.5m drop (MIL-STD 810G certified)

Sensor

Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass, Gyroscope

Pogo Pin

Charging only

Biometric Security

Fingerprint (side)

mPOS

mPOS Ready

Hot Key

Two Programmable Keys

Service LED

Available

The Galaxy XCover Pro Android smartphone can be had today from Verizon for just $499 -- quite affordable. It can also be purchased unlocked from Samsung directly or from Microsoft here. While it is designed for frontline workers, there is no reason why anyone can't buy it -- including home consumers wanting a durable smartphone.

