IBM Cloud boosts security and productivity with Red Hat OpenShift enhancements

As businesses move to the cloud, they want choice, flexibility, and the ability to easily manage and migrate their critical workloads securely across public clouds, private clouds, and on-premise environments.

To help them achieve this IBM is enhancing the Red Hat OpenShift container platform on IBM Cloud by making OpenShift 4.3 generally available as part of its fully managed service.

This adds security and productivity features aimed at substantially reducing the time spent on ongoing maintenance like updating, scaling, securing and provisioning, as well as protecting against attacks that lead to breaches or outages, and ultimately productivity losses.

Features include automated recovery to protect the master, full admin access with built-in protection, automation of worker management and provisioning, and autoscaling capability which delivers the ability to spend time growing apps rather than scaling the master.

The master and its components (compute, networking, and storage) are continuously monitored by IBM Site Reliability Engineers (SREs). They apply the latest security standards in order to detect and remediate malicious activities, and work to help ensure reliability and availability of Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud.

In addition IBM Research has contributed to two open-source projects that advance container security and privacy for developers: Encrypted Container Images, which ensures that container images remain encrypted and private, and Trusted Service Identity, that ensures that data processed by these images remains secure.

Image credit: alexeynovikov/depositphotos.com