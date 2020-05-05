'SideScanning' technology offers deeper multi-cloud visibility

While network scanners and agent-based security tools are commonplace, they come with significant operational costs, but still offer only partial visibility, leaving the organization vulnerable to breaches.

Orca Security has produced a patent pending SideScanning technology, which is based on reading the workloads' run time block storage out of band, and cross-referencing this with cloud context pulled directly from the cloud vendors' APIs.

"Organizations expect to have rapid cloud growth while maintaining security. This cannot be achieved by playing whack-a-mole with per-asset agent deployments," says Avi Shua, CEO and co-founder of Orca Security, and former chief technologist at Check Point Software Technologies. "You can't continue to iterate on tools designed for on-prem environments and expect to win the coverage game in the cloud. You lose both agility and security. Orca Security has developed an entirely new way of helping organizations identify, understand and prioritize cloud security issues -- without slowing their innovation or worrying about the thoroughness of their coverage."

Orca's solution can find vulnerabilities, malware, misconfigurations, leaked and weak passwords, lateral movement risk, and high-risk data without agents or per asset integrations within minutes. It runs on the same cloud data centre as a businesses' other systems but is delivered as-a-service. So there's no performance overhead as it's not sending packets and there's no need to install and maintain agents on endpoint devices.

The company has secured $20 million in additional funding to enable it to grow and take its solution to more customers worldwide.

Image credit: SergeyNivens /ddepositphotos.com