Cybersecurity best practices to help protect businesses

identity login

Cybercrime can hit any business and the costs of an attack can prove crippling. In order to protect themselves companies need to adopt best practices, but where to start?

Cloud-based customer identity access management (CIAM) platform LoginRadius has created an infographic looking at the risk and what organizations can do to protect themselves.

Among the recommendations are improving the quality of security questions, reinforcing login security with multi-factor authentication, and adopting a risk-based approach to spot unusual or suspicious user behavior.

You can see more in the full graphic below.

LoginRadius infographic

Photo Credit: watcharakun / Shutterstock

