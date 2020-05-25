My Nexus 9 died and required a reset, here's how to do it

No Comments

First, for the record, the process I detail here should work on any Android device. With that said, my elderly, but still used, Google Nexus 9 tablet went into an endless reboot cycle a month or so ago that I couldn’t stop. I set it aside for a couple of weeks and began using the Fire 10 tablet I have. I’m fine on Fire 10 and honestly may stick with it, but seeing the Nexus sitting there useless bothered me so I decided to give it one more shot.

Yes, I know this tablet launched in 2014 when Lollipop was the current iteration of Android, but I still like it. So, here’s how I solved it.

The first step would usually be to power the device down, but in this case the battery had died from the endless reboots that couldn’t be stopped.

I charged it, but didn’t try to boot, and then while it was off, I held down the volume-down and power buttons. After a few seconds the setup screen appeared and I used the volume down button to get to the option I wanted, in this case 'factory reset'. Pressing the power button selected it.

The next step is to watch a movie, bake something, take a walk, anything. The process takes a while, first erasing and then reinstalling Lollipop.

After that I needed to be present for the setup process, getting it connected to Wi-Fi, moving my files over from the cloud and a few other steps.

After that it was back up and running, but I still had a long wait time -- there’s been a lot of updates since 2014.

Is it worth it? I think so. I plan to keep using the Amazon Fire 10 as my main tablet, but if something happens to it I'll at least have a backup option again.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The effect of GDPR two years on

Microsoft is investigating various problems caused by the KB4556799 update for Windows 10

My Nexus 9 died and required a reset, here's how to do it

Linux-creator Linus Torvalds joins Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips in embracing AMD over Intel

Jailbreak your iPhone or iPad with Unc0ver 5.0

Happy 25th birthday, Java!

How to use Windows Package Manager to streamline and automate app installation

Most Commented Stories

Windows 10 has a secret network packet sniffer -- here's where to find it and how to use it

91 Comments

Has the home server gone the way of the Dodo?

35 Comments

Microsoft launches Linux-style Windows Package Manager Preview

20 Comments

Linux-creator Linus Torvalds joins Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips in embracing AMD over Intel

17 Comments

Remote working doesn't help productivity

14 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.