LibreOffice 7.0 Beta 1 arrives with ODF 1.3 document support

No Comments

The Document Foundation has released the first public beta of its upcoming LibreOffice 7.0 office suite for Windows, Mac and Linux. Users are encouraged to download and test the software -- which installs alongside any existing production release -- ahead its final release, expected to be in August.

The new release doesn’t boast any major new features, but does update ODF support to 1.3, plus unveils improvements both major and minor to the suite’s major components -- in particular Writer.

The GUI gains a new icon theme, dubbed Sukapura. It follows the Apple color palette and is the recommended theme for macOS users -- indeed, Sukapura will become the default for new Mac installs going forward. At the same time, the high-contrast Sifr icon theme has been extensively updated, while Tango has been removed from the core -- it remains available as an extension for die-hard fans.

Support for the newer ODF 1.3 format has been implemented -- ODF 1.3 Extended is now the default file format, but users can switch to the narrower ODF 1.3 or an earlier implementation of ODF (1.0/1.1, 1.2, 1.2 Extended) via 'Tools > Options > Load/Save > General > ODF format version'.

Export filters have also been improved -- most notably the DOCX filter, which saves in native Office 2013/2016/2019 mode instead of 2007 compatibility mode.

Writer’s Navigator receives several improvements -- categories now follow Calc’s Navigator in displaying as grey when there are no items inside them. All Navigator objects, from headings and frames to images and tables, also gain their own context menu items. Users can now easily promote and demote both levels and chapters from within Navigator, and Outline tracking has been added.

Writer also gains a new optional Accessibility Check tool and support for PDF/UA specifications when exporting PDF documents. This can be enabled or disabled via the 'Universal Accessibility (PDF/UA)' check box on the PDF Options General tab. The tool provides guidance for producing better PDFs by pointing out potential issues with the document.

Other minor additions include the implementation of padding numbering in lists, support for protecting fields and bookmarks in documents and improved rotated text handling.

Bookmarks can now be displayed in-line in the text, while the AutoCorrect tool improves its handling of quotation marks and apostrophes in several languages.

Calc unveils experimental support for very large spreadsheets -- up to 16 million rows and 16,384 columns), while Impress and Draw implement support for semi-transparent text.

For a complete list of new and depreciated features, plus improvements and fixes, check out the Release notes.

You can download the beta now for Windows, Mac and Linux. Note: it will install alongside any existing stable release (currently LibreOffice 6.4.4) to allow users to test safely. The final version is scheduled for release in early August.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

LibreOffice 7.0 Beta 1 arrives with ODF 1.3 document support

IBM launches innovative encryption toolkit for MacOS and iOS

Best Windows 10 apps this week

SoftMaker Office 2021 is a genuinely viable alternative to Microsoft Office

Are cyber attacks really as advanced as we think? [Q&A]

Get 'Learn Penetration Testing' ($31.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Fractal Design launches 'Define 7 Compact' ATX case with sleek and classy design

Most Commented Stories

Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 5.0 'Emerald' is here to replace Microsoft Windows on your PC

319 Comments

Twitter hides Trump tweet for violating rules about glorifying violence

64 Comments

Sony provides more leadership than Trump by delaying PlayStation 5 reveal

49 Comments

Microsoft blocks Windows 10 May 2020 Update for some users with 'your device isn't quite ready' message

38 Comments

Here are all the features Microsoft removed or deprecated in Windows 10 May 2020 Update

26 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.