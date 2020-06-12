Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-ninety in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

The roll-out of the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge web browser is now in full swing. Microsoft started the roll-out to all devices running Windows 10 this week.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Several new applications were released during the Launch 2020 event. Here is the entire list:

8Byte -- A third-party native client for Windows 10.

Aurora -- A management application for managing GitHub tasks that are not code related. Supports multi-login.

Brainf*ck# -- Development environment for the programming language.

Chaptifier ($14.99) -- Program to add podcast metadata, e.g. chapters or images, to mp3 files.

Files UWP -- A modern file explorer with support for tabs, multiple layout mods and, according to the developer, with unrivaled file access performance.

Indirect -- Instagram client to send and receive direct messages, images to friends, and view & reply to stories.

Quarrel -- a native Discord client for Windows 10. Includes support for voice and text channels, server folders, direct messages, group direct messages, Xbox support, and more.

Swift Browser -- a web browser for Windows 10. Supports standard features, sync, comes with built-in extensions, and more.

UWP Community Client -- client to browser UWP community projects and stay up to date.

Visual Asset Generator -- Create visual assets for UWP applications from a single file.

XSpot -- retrieve images from Windows Spotlight.

Yugen Mosaic -- turn any image into a photo mosaic.

Notable Updates

Unigram, a Telegram client, has been updated. Version 4.0 introduces new and improved features such as support for streaming video and audio files (no longer need to be downloaded), improved stickers, and chat folders.

The roadmap for Windows Terminal 2.0 has been published by the development team.

Xbox (Beta) for Windows 10 introduces support for game mods.