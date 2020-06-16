Linksys MAX-STREAM AX1800 (MR7350) is an affordable Wi-Fi 6 mesh router

For a while, Wi-Fi 6 (aka 802.11ax) was the future of wireless connectivity, but now, it is the present. Yes, with more and more devices having Wi-Fi 6, it is time to finally buy a compatible router now. If you already have a Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) router that you love, you probably don't need to run out and upgrade immediately. However, if you find yourself needing a new wireless router, it would be foolish not to go with 802.11ax -- there is no downside.

Today, Linksys unveils its latest wireless router, and it is very affordable. Called "MR7350," it supports Wi-Fi 6 and has a USB-A port on the rear for connecting a USB storage device. In other words, the MR7350 can pull double-duty as a makeshift NAS. Best of all, it has mesh support baked in, so you can set up a mesh network using other compatible Linksys products.

"WiFi 6 also known as 'AX WiFi' or '802.11ax WiFi' is the latest generation of WiFi reshaping the way routers handle the increasing number of connected devices in the home. With widespread adoption in newer client devices, WiFi 6 routers such as the MAX-STREAM AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR7350) ensure future-ready solutions for consumers who want the best speeds, range and overall performance. WiFi 6 is backwards compatible with current and previous generation devices and operates at a higher capacity to meet increasing bandwidth demand, therefore providing seamless, super-fast WiFi in the farthest corners of the home for all connected devices," says Linksys.

Kannan Vardarajan, director of product management explains, "At Linksys, we believe that WiFi is the foundation of the modern home. We are witnessing a shift in home productivity as more consumers rely on their home network for remote work, virtual healthcare and entertainment, and we're proud to be offering an affordable, innovative, future-ready solution with the MAX-STREAM AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR7350) for consumers to enjoy today and for years to come."

Linksys shares specifications below.

Wi-Fi Technology:

AX1800 Mesh Dual-Band Gigabit 574 + 1201 Mbps Key Features: Dual-Band (2.4GHz + 5 GHz), 2x2 WiFi 6

Easily Expandable Mesh WiFi System

Seamless WiFi

Automatic Firmware Updates

USB 3.0 port

2 Adjustable Antennas

Easy App Controls

Simultaneous Dual-Band

1.2 GHz Quad-core Processor

OFDMA Technology Network Standards: WiFi 6 (802.11ax)

WiFi 5 (802.11ac)

WiFi 4 (802.11n)

802.11g

802.11b

802.11a Wi-Fi Speed: AX1800 (574 + 1201) Wi-Fi Bands: 2.4 and 5GHz (Simultaneous Dual-Band) Wi-Fi Range: Up to 1700 Sq ft* Number of Ethernet Ports: x1 Gigabit WAN

x4 Gigabit LAN Other Ports: USB 3.0 Port

Power Antennas: 2x external adjustable antennas