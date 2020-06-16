Linksys MAX-STREAM AX1800 (MR7350) is an affordable Wi-Fi 6 mesh router
For a while, Wi-Fi 6 (aka 802.11ax) was the future of wireless connectivity, but now, it is the present. Yes, with more and more devices having Wi-Fi 6, it is time to finally buy a compatible router now. If you already have a Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) router that you love, you probably don't need to run out and upgrade immediately. However, if you find yourself needing a new wireless router, it would be foolish not to go with 802.11ax -- there is no downside.
Today, Linksys unveils its latest wireless router, and it is very affordable. Called "MR7350," it supports Wi-Fi 6 and has a USB-A port on the rear for connecting a USB storage device. In other words, the MR7350 can pull double-duty as a makeshift NAS. Best of all, it has mesh support baked in, so you can set up a mesh network using other compatible Linksys products.
"WiFi 6 also known as 'AX WiFi' or '802.11ax WiFi' is the latest generation of WiFi reshaping the way routers handle the increasing number of connected devices in the home. With widespread adoption in newer client devices, WiFi 6 routers such as the MAX-STREAM AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR7350) ensure future-ready solutions for consumers who want the best speeds, range and overall performance. WiFi 6 is backwards compatible with current and previous generation devices and operates at a higher capacity to meet increasing bandwidth demand, therefore providing seamless, super-fast WiFi in the farthest corners of the home for all connected devices," says Linksys.
Kannan Vardarajan, director of product management explains, "At Linksys, we believe that WiFi is the foundation of the modern home. We are witnessing a shift in home productivity as more consumers rely on their home network for remote work, virtual healthcare and entertainment, and we're proud to be offering an affordable, innovative, future-ready solution with the MAX-STREAM AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR7350) for consumers to enjoy today and for years to come."
Linksys shares specifications below.
Wi-Fi Technology:
- AX1800 Mesh Dual-Band Gigabit 574 + 1201 Mbps
Key Features:
- Dual-Band (2.4GHz + 5 GHz), 2x2 WiFi 6
- Easily Expandable Mesh WiFi System
- Seamless WiFi
- Automatic Firmware Updates
- USB 3.0 port
- 2 Adjustable Antennas
- Easy App Controls
- Simultaneous Dual-Band
- 1.2 GHz Quad-core Processor
- OFDMA Technology
Network Standards:
- WiFi 6 (802.11ax)
- WiFi 5 (802.11ac)
- WiFi 4 (802.11n)
- 802.11g
- 802.11b
- 802.11a
Wi-Fi Speed:
- AX1800 (574 + 1201)
Wi-Fi Bands:
- 2.4 and 5GHz (Simultaneous Dual-Band)
Wi-Fi Range:
- Up to 1700 Sq ft*
Number of Ethernet Ports:
- x1 Gigabit WAN
- x4 Gigabit LAN
Other Ports:
- USB 3.0 Port
- Power
Antennas:
- 2x external adjustable antennas
Processor:
- 1.2 GHz Quad-core Processor
LEDs:
- Power/Status/Connection, Ethernet, Internet, USB
Operation Modes:
- Wireless Router
- Wireless Bridge
Storage File System Support:
- FAT
- FAT32
- NTFS
- APFS (Read Only)
Dimensions (LxWxH):
- 215 x 155 x 56 mm (antennas folded down)
Weight:
- 1.25 lbs. (567 g)
Security Features:
- WPA2/WPA3 Mixed Personal
- WPA2 Personal
- WPA3 Personal
Power Supply:
- Input: 100-240V ~ 50-60Hz; Output: 12V, 2A
The Linksys MAX-STREAM AX1800 (MR7350) Wi-Fi 6 mesh router can be had immediately for just $149.99 -- very reasonable. At that price, there is no excuse not to go 802.11ax. The router can be purchased from Best Buy here starting today, but it will hit additional stores at a later date.