5 ideas on how to start a contactless business in 2020

With COVID-19 in full swing, maintaining a safe distance is everything. This pandemic has brought the global economy and trade to a standstill. However, there are still opportunities available. Those looking to start a business in this climate will need to adapt. Perhaps the most important aspect right now is to start a business that can function without human contact.

As such, here are five contactless business ideas that you can use to launch your very own venture. They cover a wide variety of niches and would still be sustainable once normal business activity resumes.

Perform Online Consultations

The first idea is something that professionals can implement without much hassle. Those who already used to provide consultation services can now do so from the comfort of their own home. Providing online consultation services through video, phone calls, or even e-mail is perfect for lawyers, bankers, taxation professionals, etc.

There are three ways to do this. What you choose depends on your preference:

Provide services to already contracted clients online.

Build a client base through your own website.

Make use of a freelancing website.

The great thing about this is that any new clients that you find can still be served once the pandemic ends.

Start a Delivery Service

With people encouraged to 'stay home', now is the right time to start deliveries. If you already have a business, it may be possible for you to switch to a deliver-based model. Once things return to normal, you can offer both in-store service as well as deliveries, potentially increasing your customer base.

Remember to appropriately market your business to let people know you are delivering during lockdown. If you have a social media presence, regular posts advertising your products/services is a good idea. This may even be the right time to build a website or utilize online stores like Amazon.

Just remember to utilize all of the guidelines and make sure that you are delivering in a safe manner. There are many comprehensive guides available across the internet to help you with this.

Make Use of Robots

With the advancements in technology, it is possible to now use robots instead of manual labor for your business. While robots have been around for a long time, they were mainly used in manufacturing and by multinational organizations. Thankfully, they are now cheap enough to be used by small businesses.

A perfect example of this is the Rozum Café. Rozum Café is an automated barista that will require no manual labor. Not only will it allow you to run your own contactless business, but you will have fewer costs due to no labor.

Lastly, a robot also ensures optimal performance round the clock. The Café Rozum can function 24-hours a day. Not only that, but it will also provide a consistent taste due to no human error. Lastly, your business will also have a 'wow factor' as people are fascinated by robots and will be encouraged to try out your machine.

Provide On-Demand Care

With COVID-19 causing thousands of deaths across the world, people are in need of healthcare more than ever. This might be the right time for you to hire a portfolio of nurses and other care professionals who can help those in need on a per-hour basis.

Many individuals do not even require healthcare. Older people may simply require someone help them through their lives. Because of this, you may not even need to hire skilled professionals to start such a business.

Do remember that it is quintessential for you as well as your workers to take all the necessary precautions when at a client’s house. Standard sanitary measures recommended by the government and WHO should usually suffice. In case a worker starts showing symptoms of the virus, they must immediately self-isolate.

Create a Wellness App

With the vast majority of gymnasiums being closed down and people encouraged not to head to public places, people are struggling to stay fit.

Launching an app or a website that helps people maintain track of their diet and exercise at home will definitely be popular. The good thing about this idea is that you can expand it into a suite.

You can also combine other ideas into this one. For example, you can offer consultation and video instructions through the app. If you have the investment funds for it, you could also use the same app to deliver exercise equipment. If you manage to set up a worthwhile business model, people may appreciate the convenience and continue to use the service indefinitely.

Conclusion

We went through 5 different ideas for contactless businesses that are perfect for the COVDI-19 environment and sustainable indefinitely. Despite the slowdown in the economy, there are still numerous opportunities for you.

Whether you go with an online option like a delivery system or a physical product like the Café Rozum, the choice is yours. It is best to weigh the capital needs along with your technical know how before you make the decision!

Image credit: londondeposit/depositphotos.com