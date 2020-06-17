Lockdown drives boom in mobile shopping apps

No Comments

mobile shopping

Just because people can't go out to stores doesn't mean they've stopped buying things and a new study by app marketing specialist Liftoff and fraud prevention firm Adjust shows a boom in mobile shopping apps.

Engagement has surged 40 percent, with 14.7 percent purchase rates compared to last year's 10.5 percent. Looking at data over the past two years and the trend is even more apparent, with purchase engagement up a huge 110 percent.

The study analyzed more than 53 billion ad impressions across 10 million installs and two million first-time events between April 2019 and April 2020. It finds the cost to acquire a user who completes a first purchase has decreased by more than half year-on-year to $19.47.

"Last year, our analysis found that the rise of sales bonanzas from retail giants like Amazon, Flipkart and Alibaba were tilling the soil for other retailers, priming mobile users to shop year-round, and this trend is only continuing," says Mark Ellis, co-founder and CEO of Liftoff. "As consumers adapt to the changing retail landscape, they’re leaning on mobile more than ever. It's never been a better time to be a retail app marketer."

North America is leading the way in mobile shopping as the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region seems to be struggling with shopping fatigue. Costs-per-first-purchase in North America are down 4x (to a low of $14.85), but APAC costs have nearly doubled in the past year, up to $54.90.

At the same time North American conversion rates are up more than 4x -- and 6x higher than that of APAC (27.6 percent compared to APAC’s 4.7 percent). APAC finishes last in engagement too with purchase rates less than half that of last year, suggesting the region is ripe for a refresh.

You can find out more in the full report on the Liftoff site.

Image Credit: Slavoljub Pantelic / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Business email compromise attacks spike in March

Speedify delivers more reliable VPN connection for remote workers

Microsoft issues advice for people with Storage Spaces problems in Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Lockdown drives boom in mobile shopping apps

Google teams up with Parallels to allow Chromebooks to run Windows apps

Half of security professionals had no plan for a pandemic scenario

Microsoft releases off-schedule patch for printing problems in Windows 10

Most Commented Stories

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2020 Edition

325 Comments

This Microsoft Certified Partner tried to sell me the non-existent Windows 11 [Updated]

118 Comments

Sony PlayStation 5 has a revolutionary design, while Microsoft Xbox Series X looks tragically boring

93 Comments

Microsoft is investigating printer problems caused by KB4560960 and KB4557957 updates [UPDATED]

24 Comments

Windows 10 being upgraded to the May 2020 Update without user consent

19 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.