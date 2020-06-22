How to watch Apple's virtual WWDC 2020 for free -- iOS 14 and new hardware expected

WWDC 2020

Later today, Apple will host its first virtual Worldwide Developers Conference. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWDC 2020 is an online-only event, and you can tune in to see all of the new announcements.

Things kick off at 10:00 AM PDT with a special event keynote speech from company CEO Tim Cook. As ever, we don't know for sure what will be revealed at the event, but we can expect to learn about iOS 14, WatchOS 7 and macOS 10.16, as well a new hardware including Arm-based Macs.

As there has already been a leak of iOS 14, it will be interesting to see what new details Apple has to reveal about the operating system. One rumor that has been doing the rounds suggests that the software could be renamed iPhoneOS, but we'll have to see if that turns out to be correct. There will also be full details of iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, watchOS 7 and macOS 10.16, none of which we really know a great deal about as yet.

On the hardware front we'll get to know a bit more about the ARM-based Macs that are planned, but we're unlikely to actually see any until some time next year. A new iMac is also expected, as are new Apple TV models.

If you want to watch along live, head over to the Apple events page for 10:00 AM PDT today. You can watch the Special Event Keynote first, and then at 2 PM PDT, there's the Platforms State of the Union address to look forward to.

