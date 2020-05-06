Microsoft takes on Apple's new MacBook Pro with Surface Book 3

Earlier this week, Apple revealed its new 13-inch MacBook Pro with double the storage, improved performance, and the company’s Magic Keyboard.

Following on from that announcement, Microsoft has takes the wraps off Surface Book 3, its most powerful laptop to date.

Microsoft’s Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Windows + Devices, claims the new device provides more than 50 percent more performance than the Surface Book 2, and 17.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Like previous models, the new laptop is available with either a 13 or 15-inch PixelSense Display, and is powered by 10th Generation Intel Core processors and a choice of discrete NVIDIA GeForce GTX or Quadro RTX GPUs. It also comes with up to 32GB of RAM and the "fastest SSD" Microsoft has ever shipped.

Surface Book 3 pricing starts at $1599 and it will be available starting May 21.