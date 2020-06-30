EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard for Mac is the first and only Mac data recovery app compatible with T2 chips

The T2 chip included in more recent Macs helps to boost security in a number of ways. As well as preventing unsigned software from booting, the chip also secures the entire boot process and handles drive encryption.

But T2 chip can also cause headaches for owners of such machines. The security built into the chip forces users to perform some system repairs -- such as the Touch ID sensor -- with Apple rather than a third party. It can also cause huge problems when it comes to data recovery; that is, unless you're using EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard for Mac.

If you have a MacBook Air (2018 or later), a MacBook Pro (2018 or later), a Mac mini (2018 or later), Mac Pro (2019 or later) or an iMac Pro, you have a T2 chip securing your system. This custom silicon essentially ties your SSD to your Mac, and should your system suffer a serious malfunction, getting data back off that drive is far from straightforward in most circumstances.

There are tools that can be used to get around the security measures that Apple has put in place, but these are often awkward and cumbersome. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard for Mac is able to operate without disabling the SIP (System Integrity Protection) feature which stands in the way of so many recovery tools functioning correctly.

Support for scanning and data recovery from T2-secured drives is a new feature of version 12.0.5 of EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard for Mac. The full changelog for this version of the software is:

Supports direct scan and recovery from T2-secured Mac devices

Allows for scanning and recovering without turning off SIP

Improved the recovery in APFS, HFS+, HFS X, FAT16, FAT32, exFAT, and NTFS

File can be recovered more quickly than in previous versions

There's a free trial of EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard for Mac available here, and the app is available to purchase here. There are three different license options to choose from: $89.95 per month, $119.95 per year, or a lifetime of upgrades for $169.95.