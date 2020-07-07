Logitech launches Apple-focused variants of MX Master 3 and MX Keys

Want to know a little-discussed fact about Apple? Despite the company's historic excellence in design, it has never created a good mouse. It's true! Throughout the company's entire history, including today, all Apple mice have been terrible. With that said, its trackpads are absolutely brilliant, and they are still a class-leader. No Windows laptop has a better trackpad than a Mac.

If you like Mac computers but hate Apple mice, there is one excellent solution -- buy a third party mouse. You can never go wrong with a Logitech mouse, and today, the company launches an Apple variant of its popular MX Master 3. In addition, Logitech is launching two Apple-focused keyboards as well -- a Mac-optimized version of the MX Keys and the K380 for Mac Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard.

"The Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac Advanced Wireless Mouse is built to empower your Mac and iPad with Master Series signature features, including next-generation MagSpeed scrolling that silently shifts from precise click-to-click to a hyper-fast mode, a handcrafted comfortable shape, and an optimized thumb area to effortlessly access the large thumbwheel and buttons. The Darkfield 4000dpi sensor allows you to track virtually any surface, even glass, and hit the right pixel every time while working on detailed Photoshop designs. App-specific profiles optimize workflow for Adobe, Google Chrome, Safari and countless other customization options. The MX Master 3 for Mac rechargeable battery lasts up to 70 days and can be charged while in use," says Logitech.

The company also says, "The Logitech MX Keys for Mac Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard provides users with the best low profile typing experience from Logitech in a true Mac layout. With keys shaped for your fingertips, the keyboard delivers a superior typing experience with great tactile response and features smart backlighting, so when your hands approach the keyboard it adjusts to the ambient lighting conditions to provide bright and sharp characters whenever inspiration hits you. MX Keys for Mac has Mac optimized firmware, is equipped with USB-C to USB-C charging, and allows you to easily move from your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone."

In addition to the high-end MX Master 3 and MX Keys, Logitech launches the K380 for Mac Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard. This is more of a "fun" product, as it features round keys and unique colors. This lower-priced keyboard would likely be ideal for a teen or college student looking to switch between their Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

So, what do these new products cost? The MX Master 3 for Mac can be had here for $99.99, while the MX Keys for Mac is available for purchase here at the same price. The K380 for Mac Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard is priced at a much-lower $39.99 -- you can buy it here.