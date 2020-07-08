KeePassXC 2.6.0 released with completely overhauled interface and Have I Been Pwned checks

No Comments

KeePass has long made life easier when it comes to managing an ever-growing list of passwords for websites, online accounts and so on. Now with the release of KeePassXC 2.6.0, users are being treated not only to a redesign -- including a dark mode option -- but also new features including offline database password health checks.

The program now features comprehensive reports about passwords stored in its database, including checking with security service Have I Been Pwned to see if any have been involved in password breaches. But there's more.

For anyone who uses physical security keys, there's great news. Not only has support for and integration with YubiKey and OnlyKey been improved, but it is now possible to have up to four keys connected at any one time.

At long last, there is also the option to have the software run automatically at startup without having to take manual steps to enable this.

When you're entering passwords into KeePassXC, a new Caps Lock warning lets you know if you are typing in uppercase, and there are extra options for creating passwords.

To make passwords more complex and harder to guess or crack, it is now possible to define additional characters to choose from during generation.

In terms of aesthetics, changes are not limited to a choice between custom light and dark themes -- there are also new icons as well as a new Compact mode.

Changes have also been made to the password fields and password generator. Navigation of the tabbed interface has been improved so it acts more like a web browser, so you can just jump to the second tab by pressing Ctrl + 2 -- or Alt + 2 in Linux. Anyone using KeePassXC under Linux or macOS can now define a custom browser location.

As you would expect, there have also been a raft of bug fixes, making KeePassXC more polished than ever.

Download KeePassXC 2.6.0 here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Intel unveils Thunderbolt 4

KeePassXC 2.6.0 released with completely overhauled interface and Have I Been Pwned checks

Fake content drives online fraud

Microsoft pushes out another update to PowerToys for Windows 10

Security not keeping pace with moving to BYOD

Over 15 billion sets of credentials in circulation on criminal marketplaces

MobileIron launches phishing protection for enterprise mobile devices

Most Commented Stories

How to enable the new Start menu in Windows 10

134 Comments

Microsoft blocks users from upgrading to Windows 10 May 2020 Update because their PC settings aren't supported

108 Comments

Linux users might find themselves paying money to use LibreOffice one day

100 Comments

Microsoft reveals some exciting new features coming to OneDrive

32 Comments

Microsoft gives Windows 10 a long overdue makeover with a new Start menu and personalized taskbar

27 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.