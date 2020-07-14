New security platform traces end-to-end cloud app activity

Using complex cloud applications built with microservices and APIs can often expose business logic that threat actors use to infiltrate applications and private data.

A new application security company Traceable is launching today with a platform that traces end-to-end application activity from the user and session all the way through the application code. Traceable's TraceAI machine learning and distributed tracing technology analyzes data to learn normal application behavior and detect any activity that deviates from the norm.

"The broad use of APIs in cloud-native applications has greatly expanded the attack surface for enterprises, and until now, there hasn’t been a solution that adequately addresses this growing issue," says Gerhard Eschelbeck, former Google CISO and Traceable advisor. "Traceable solves one of the biggest problem security teams face, which is distinguishing between valid and malicious use of an application's APIs."

Launched by by AppDynamics and Harness founder Jyoti Bansal along with Sanjay Nagaraj, former VP Engineering at AppDynamics, with $20 million of venture capital funding, Traceable's underlying distributed tracing platform is available as an open source project named Hypertrace. By deploying Hypertrace, DevOps teams can observe and monitor production applications with the same comprehensive distributed tracing and observability capabilities powering Traceable.

"It became clear to us that a drastically new approach to application security was needed to protect businesses as they deploy their applications in cloud-native architectures," says Bansal. "Existing solutions were designed to protect traditional monolithic web apps with well-understood protocols. They aren’t capable of understanding distributed applications using thousands of custom APIs."

You can find out more on the Traceable site.

Image credit: SergeyNivens /ddepositphotos.com