Logitech Folio Touch keyboard case turns your 11-inch Apple iPad Pro into a laptop

Want to know a secret? The iPad is a great computer. No, I don't just mean it is a very good tablet (which it absolutely is), but with the latest versions of iPadOS, it is an honest-to-goodness exceptional computer too. Once the OS received proper mouse and trackpad support, iPad became much more useful. Of course, it isn't that way out of the box. To truly embrace the laptop-like iPad experience, you also need a keyboard case with a trackpad. Apple sells its own Magic Keyboard that can convert an iPad Pro into a laptop, but it starts at $299 -- that is way too experience.

In-the-know iPad owners are aware of another company that has long made quality iPad keyboard cases -- Logitech. Yes, that company's keyboards are well-made and elegant, but also, much more affordable than Apple's own Magic Keyboard. Today, Logitech launches a variant of the Folio Touch keyboard case made specifically for the 11-inch iPad Pro (first and second generation). Best of all, this new product is priced way below Apple's offering. And yes, it has an integrated Apple Pencil holder.

"Type comfortably and efficiently on a familiar keyboard layout and instantly pair and power your keyboard via the Smart Connector on iPad Pro. There is no need for you to charge Folio Touch since power is sourced directly from iPad Pro. Complete with a full row of shortcut keys for iPadOS, Folio Touch provides easy access to the Home Screen, screen brightness, volume media controls and more. Additionally, the well-spaced backlit keys adjust automatically based on the room lighting, so you can type easily in any environment," explains Logitech

The company also says, "Folio Touch supports four use modes -- including typing, viewing, sketching and reading -- providing the utmost versatility for iPad Pro users. Dock the keyboard upright and pull out the kickstand, up to 40 degrees, to type out notes or emails. When typing isn't needed, simply fold back the keyboard and sit back and relax to use iPad Pro for movie watching. The case protects the corners of iPad Pro, and keeps the front and back safe from scuffs, scratches and spills, with the secure magnetic latch holding the case closed so your iPad Pro screen is protected in transit."

Unfortunately, the Folio Touch keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro is not yet available for purchase. Logitech promises it will be available later this month, however, from its website directly or from Apple.com. How much will you pay? Believe it or not, it will only cost $159.99 -- almost half the price of Apple's Magic Keyboard.