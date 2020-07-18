Windows 10 May 2020 Update may falsely report that there is no internet connection

Some people who have upgraded to Windows 10 version 2004 (or Windows 10 May 2020 Update) are experiencing a strange issue with their internet connections.

A problem has cropped up with the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) that sits in the taskbar. Affected users complain that the icon indicate that there is no internet connection available, and Microsoft is at a loss to explain what is going on.

As reported by Günter Born, this is different to the internet connectivity issues that caused problems for VPN users. Despite Windows 10 informing users that their internet connection is down, it does in fact exactly as it should. As Windows 10 problems go, this is a minor one.

Over on TechNet, Microsoft explains the issue:

Symptom: Customers are reporting "no internet" access in the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) on Windows 10 2004 devices on devices that in fact can ping internet resources or browse web sites with internet browsers. Current situation: Microsoft has known about this issue but haven't resolved it yet. It is being investigated by Microsoft currently.

So, once again, we'll have to wait to see when Microsoft managed to diagnose the problem and come up with a fix -- although even if you are affected by the issue, it's more of an inconvenience than an actual problem.

