Microsoft releases KB4565503 to fix problems caused by previous Windows 10 updates

On Patch Tuesday last month, Microsoft kept up its track record of problematic updates. Users who installed KB4557957 or KB4560960 found they were plagued by problems with the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) and forced restarts.

Now the company has pushed out a new update, KB4565503, to address these issues and more.

With KB4565503, Microsoft has fixed the problem that was causing lsass.exe to fail and generate a c0000008 error. The update also improves operating system security, and the security of the Microsoft Store. Other fixes include addressing graphic glitches in windowed games, and problems printing large files.

Microsoft highlights the key changes that KB4565503 brings in terms of quality improvements:

Addresses an issue in certain apps that use the ImeMode property to control Input Method Editor (IME) mode in Windows 10, version 2004 (the May 2020 Update). For example, this issue prevents input mode from automatically switching to Kanji or Hiragana. For more information, see KB4564002 and the blog post, Getting the May 2020 Update Ready for Release - UPDATED.

Addresses an issue that might prevent you from using PowerShell to change the system locale on Server Core platforms.

Addresses an issue that might cause certain games and applications to have visual distortion when resizing in windowed mode or switching from full screen to window mode.

Addresses an issue that might cause lsass.exe to fail with the error message, "A critical system process, C:\WINDOWS\system32\lsass.exe, failed with status code c0000008. The machine must now be restarted."

to fail with the error message, "A critical system process, C:\WINDOWS\system32\lsass.exe, failed with status code c0000008. The machine must now be restarted." Addresses an issue that might prevent some applications from printing documents that contain graphics or large files after installing Windows Updates released June 9, 2020.

Addresses an issue that might prevent you from connecting to OneDrive using the OneDrive app. This issue occurs on some older devices or on devices that have older apps, which use legacy file system filter drivers. As a result, this might prevent these devices from downloading new files or opening previously synced or downloaded files.

Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, the Microsoft Store, Windows Graphics, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Kernel, Windows Hybrid Cloud Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Update Stack, Windows MSXML, Windows File Server and Clustering, Windows Remote Desktop, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge Legacy, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

But the fix also has a known issue:

When using some apps, such as Microsoft Excel, users of the Microsoft Input Method Editor (IME) for Chinese and Japanese might receive an error, or the app might stop responding or close when attempting to drag using the mouse.

Details of a workaround can be found here.

Assuming you have automatic updates enabled, KB4565503 should be delivered to your computer -- if not, now is the time to perform a manual check.

Image credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock