Google announces Explore app for Chromebook

Chromebooks are wonderful computers and anyone that says otherwise is simply uneducated on the subject. These laptops run a Linux-based operating system called "Chrome OS" that is arguably the most secure web surfing platform on the planet. Not only can Chromebooks run web apps, but Android apps and desktop Linux programs too, giving them a huge library of useful software. Most importantly, they are very easy to use. For instance, you get periodic OS updates that silently install in the background -- very unlike the complicated Windows 10.

Even though Chromebooks are simple to use, that doesn't mean everyone will become an expert on day one. Through experience and education, Chrome OS users can always improve their knowledge of the platform. Today, Google launches a new app for Chromebooks called "Explore" aimed at helping users get the most from the Chromebook experience. For instance, as part of the onboarding process, it can teach you how to change your wallpaper or lock your screen.

"Think of the Explore app as your compass for navigating your Chromebook. It's an evolved form of Get Help, our previous in-product education app. Now, when you log in to a Chromebook for the first time and complete the initial onboarding, the Explore app orients you to learn about the most helpful Chrome OS features. The Explore homepage gives you easy access to answers and visual tutorials to some of the most commonly-asked questions from new Chromebook owners, like how to best manage your files on Chromebook across local storage and Google Drive, or how to set up a printer with Chromebook," says Alexander Kuscher, Director of Chrome OS Software.

Kuscher further says, "You can venture through the Explore app at your own pace. Complete lessons and check back for new content when you’re looking for a specific answer or if you’re eager to make sure you’re maximizing your Chromebook. Explore also includes helpful features for Chromebook enthusiasts. It has a tab for quick access to some of the best Chromebook perks, so you can quickly redeem them."

If you want to try the app, you apparently do not need to install anything, as Google implies it will be automatically installed on all supported Chromebooks. It isn't clear if it will be delivered in a future operating system upgrade or added to existing machines silently in the background -- I would guess the former. On my Chromebook, at least, I show no such app as being available.

