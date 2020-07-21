LG Velvet 5G comes to America

LG is known for its revolutionary V-series and elegant G-series lines of Android smartphones. Over time, however, there became less of a difference between the two lines. Ultimately, LG's smartphone offerings became a bit crowded and confusing. Things felt a bit... stale.

This year, however, the company decided to go in an exciting and different direction. You see, with its new LG Velvet 5G phone, the company revamped its design focus and branding. For instance, it has a beautiful "teardrop" rear camera array. Today, LG announces that the Velvet is finally coming to the USA! You won't have to wait long either, as it will become available tomorrow -- on one carrier, at least. Best of all, it is shockingly affordable for a 5G smartphone.

"With its flowing lines, polished surfaces, curved corners and symmetrical front and rear edges, LG VELVET 5G is both comfortable to hold and incredibly stylish and sleek (less than 0.4 inches thin). With an elegantly curved 6.8-inch OLED Cinematic FullVision display and 20.5:9 aspect ratio, users will be fully immersed in their mobile viewing and gaming experiences. Matching the display quality and craftmanship, LG VELVET 5G delivers impressive audio with stereo speakers and the LG 3D Sound Engine," says LG.

The popular company also says, "With a suite of advanced camera hardware and software, LG VELVET 5G offers a premium camera experience. Users take their photography to the next level thanks to the 48MP main camera, other high-quality lenses and unique software like Time-lapse Control, ASMR Recording, Voice Bokeh, 3D AR Stickers and 3D Photo Effect. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform, LG VELVET 5G offers robust performance, lightning-fast speeds and power efficiency. It is the first mobile platform from the company to integrate an application processor and 5G modem for superb performance in a smaller package that requires less power."

LG shares specifications for the USA variant below.

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform

Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ OLED Cinematic FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB, sold separately)

Rear Cameras: 48MP Wide (F1.8 / 0.8μm / 79˚), 8MP Ultra-Wide (F2.2 / 1.12μm / 120˚), and 5MP Depth (F2.4 / 1. 12μm / 81˚)

Front Camera: 16MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 73˚)

Battery: 4,300mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Size: 167. 2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm

Weight: 180g

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible) / 3.5mm headphone jack

Biometrics: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Others: LG Pay / Stereo Speaker / LG 3D Sound Engine / AI CAM / HDR10 / Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Technology / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance

You can buy the LG Velvet 5G tomorrow, but only from AT&T. For those of you that desire a T-Mobile or Verizon variant, you will have to wait until later this summer. The asking price is quite amazing for a 5G phone from a top manufacturer -- a mere $599. There are four colors -- Aurora Gray, Aurora Red, Aurora Silver, and Pink White