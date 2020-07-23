Get 'Mastering Malware Analysis' ($39.99 value) FREE for a limited time

With the ever-growing proliferation of technology, the risk of encountering malicious code or malware has also increased. Malware analysis has become one of the most trending topics in businesses in recent years due to multiple prominent ransomware attacks. Mastering Malware Analysis explains the universal patterns behind different malicious software types and how to analyze them using a variety of approaches.

You will learn how to examine malware code and determine the damage it can possibly cause to your systems to ensure that it won't propagate any further. Throughout the course of this book, you will explore real-world examples of static and dynamic malware analysis, unpacking and decrypting, and rootkit detection. By the end of this book, you will have learned to effectively analyze, investigate, and build innovative solutions to handle any malware incidents.

Features

Set up and model solutions, investigate malware, and prevent it from occurring in future

Learn core concepts of dynamic malware analysis, memory forensics, decryption, and much more

A practical guide to developing innovative solutions to numerous malware incidents

Mastering Malware Analysis from Packt usually retails for $39.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

