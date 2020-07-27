Forcepoint SASE solution helps protect enterprise clouds

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technology is increasingly being used to enable secure and fast cloud adoption, helping ensure both users and devices have safe cloud access to applications, data and services from anywhere.

Cybersecurity company Forcepoint is entering this market with a new suite of SASE solutions, including a Cloud Security Gateway and zero trust Private Access features.

Dynamic Edge Protection addresses enterprises' mass teleworking security needs while reducing security complexity and product interoperability challenges. The new cloud services, Cloud Security Gateway and Private Access, give global enterprises better visibility, control and protection for users and data against threats and loss, wherever people are working.

Cloud Security Gateway brings together the company's Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) technologies into a single centrally-managed cloud service. It provides full visibility and control for remote workers, sites and on-premises facilities.

Private Access is a new cloud service that provides zero-trust remote access and a built-in Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) to protect internal applications without the complexity, bottlenecks and risks of VPNs. It gives organizations fine-grained control without exposing internal networks, and it frees remote users from having to work differently or suffer slower cloud performance.

"Today's business environment is irrevocably changed as COVID-19 has introduced the security risks of the difficult-to-manage work-at-home environment. A SASE architecture approach that is cloud-first, end-user aware and powered by a converged security platform with unified user policy delivers a compelling path forward. With Cloud Security Gateway and Private Access, Forcepoint is today introducing the industry’s first true cloud-native SASE solutions, that make it easy for enterprises to adopt by simply extending their existing on-premises policy to the cloud to protect work-from-home users," says Nico Popp, chief product officer at Forcepoint. "Forcepoint's data-centric SASE is the answer to securing the new mass telework workforce. For security teams today, it is as much about protecting the user against threats as it is about enabling home users to securely connect to corporate applications in the cloud and on-premises, while controlling and protecting the data that home users are accessing and moving to their insecure home."

You can find out more and schedule a demo on the Forcepoint site.

Photo Credit: Jirsak/Shutterstock