New platform helps businesses make better security decisions

Businesses were already facing increasingly complex security environments thanks to cloud use and digital transformation projects, and with the advent of COVID-19 things have become more difficult still.

Breach and attack simulation specialist AttackIQ is launching its new Security Optimization Platform to equip cybersecurity leaders with better insights and help them make better decisions and improve business outcomes.

"COVID-19 has been a game changer for cybersecurity practitioners," says Brett Galloway, AttackIQ's CEO. "CISOs are under a siege of attacks, while spending is undergoing increased scrutiny. We're in a new era that requires an optimization strategy for better insights, better decisions, and real business impact, beginning by addressing the most overlooked cybersecurity issue: control effectiveness."

Based on the AttackIQ Informed Defense Architecture (AIDA), the Security Optimization Platform offers easy to deploy security control validation, with tight alignment to MITRE ATT&CK. Built from the ground up by former security practitioners, the platform arms security and risk leaders with better, automated insights to help understand and address whether their tools and processes are working. With better data, practitioners can then make smarter investments.

AttackIQ is also announcing a new Preactive Security Exchange, a comprehensive partner program to help customers be proactive about preventable security control failures. The Preactive Security Exchange is focused not just on technical integrations, but on making security controls effective for customers. This is in addition to the company working closely with MITRE to promote the practice of threat-informed defense as part of the AttackIQ Academy. The academy offers free instructor-led courses in critical concepts such as MITRE ATT&CK and attack simulation.

Image Credit: donscarpo / depositphotos.com