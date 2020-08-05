Samsung unveils the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

These days it's quite rare for a new phone to arrive without us already knowing everything there is to know about it via numerous leaks.

That’s true about the new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra which were revealed in all their glory yesterday, leaving very little unknown about the new phones which Samsung officially took the wraps off today.

If you’re a Samsung convert then this is possibly the device you’ve been waiting for. You do get quite a lot for your money, but it’s also an eye-watering amount of money.

Both the Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra are 5G capable, run Android 10, and come with the signature 'S Pen' stylus, which this time around has been updated to be more precise and mimic a real pen and paper.

The Note 20 has a 6.7in flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display at 2400x1080 (393 ppi). It’s HDR10+ certified.

It's powered by a 64-bit Octa-Core Processor with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128 or 256GB storage.

The front camera is a 10MP Dual Pixel AF affair, while the rear arrangement offers a 12MP wide-angle lens, 64MP telephone lens, and 12MP ultra wide.

It has a 4,300mAh battery, and can be unlocked using your face or a fingerprint. The phone’s dimensions are 75.2 x 161.6 x 8.3mm

It’s available in a choice of colors -- Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, and Mystic Gray -- and priced from $1,000.

The Note 20 Ultra has a 6.9 edge Quad HD Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display, 12GB RAM and a choice of 128/256/512GB storage.

The front camera is the same as the Note 20, but the rear offers a 108MP wide-angle lens, 12MP telephone lens, and 12MP ultra wide. The battery is a slightly better 4,500mAh.

As you'd expect, it's a slightly larger device, sized at 77.2 x 164.8 x 8.1mm, and available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White. The Ultra comes priced from $1,300.

Gaming fans will also be thrilled to know that beginning September 15, you’ll be able to play over 100 Xbox games on either device, directly from the cloud (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

You'll be able to buy the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in select markets starting August 21.

The full list of specs is as follows: