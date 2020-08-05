Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20185 to the Dev Channel with improved DNS configuration

Microsoft has been introducing a few new and interesting features to its preview builds lately, including a new Start menu and improved alt-tab experience, which you can now also get on your non-Insider version of Windows 10, if you follow our instructions.

Today the software giant rolls out to Windows 10 Build 20185 to the Dev Channel (what used to be the Fast ring).

The main change here is to the Network section in Settings where you can now configure Encrypted DNS (DNS over HTTPS, or DoH) through the app, and more easily access DNS settings.

There are also new ADMX backed policies for MDM to enable commercial customers to configure policies that are also supported through Group Policies.

Changes and Improvements in this build are:

Microsoft is moving the 3D Viewer app into the Windows Accessories folder in the Start menu all apps list.

Fixes include:

Fixed an issue where sometimes the "close all windows" action in the Taskbar wasn’t closing all of the open tabs for pinned sites.

Fixed an issue that could result in the network icon in the Taskbar saying there was no internet although there was an active connection.

Fixed an issue where dragging and dropping an app from Start’s all apps list over to the tile grid to pin it wasn’t working for certain apps.

Fixed an issue where the letter headers in the Start menu’s all apps list had unnecessary left padding when the all apps list was set to hidden.

In order to address an issue where the tiles were difficult to read against certain backgrounds when using full screen Start Microsoft is adjusting the background to be slightly less transparent.

Fixed an issue where when using a Start menu layout applied by MDM, tile groups may disappear after a few days of uptime without rebooting.

Fixed an issue where if a notification included an inline image the app icon would be slightly out of line with it.

Fixed an issue where launching an app from its taskbar jumplist wasn’t working for certain desktop bridge apps and instead would result in the app disappearing from the taskbar.

Fixed an issue resulting in excessive network traffic when using the Open File dialog to navigate to shared network folders where previous versions were enabled.

Fixed an issue that could result in a blank icon displaying instead of a plus button on the main Default Apps page in Settings after uninstalling the app set as default.

Fixed an issue where opening Storage Settings then immediately going into one of the sub-pages and then back could result in the page not loading.

Fixed an issue resulting in the new Microsoft Edge not being listed in the App History section of Task Manager.

Fixed an issue impacting touch keyboard launch reliability.

Fixed an issue where TextInputHost.exe would enter an unresponsive state, leading to clipboard history, the Emoji Panel, and dictation not appearing when pressing their corresponding keyboard shortcuts.

Fixed an issue that could result in not being able to paste the first entry in clipboard history.

Fixed an issue that could result in ARM64 devices bug checking when resuming from hibernation.

Known issues include:

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where some Microsoft Store games protected with Easy Anti-Cheat may fail to launch.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where the min/max/close buttons are stuck in their original positions after resizing a UWP app. If you move the app window the position should update.

Microsoft is investigating reports that the new taskbar experience for pinned sites isn’t working for some sites.

Microsoft is working on a fix to enable live preview for pinned site tabs.

Microsoft is working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge://apps page, and then re-pin the site.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where pinned sites don’t show all open tabs for a domain. In the meantime, you can fix this by pinning the site’s homepage rather than a specific page (e.g. pin microsoft.com rather than microsoft.com/windows).

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where Alt + Tabbing to a browser tab sometimes moves the previously active browser tab to the front of the Alt + Tab list as well.

Opening a WSL 1 distribution can result in the error: "The I/O operation has been aborted because of either a thread exit or an application request".

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock