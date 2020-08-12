Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20190 with a new welcome experience that highlights what's new

Yesterday, Microsoft rolled out a new Windows 10 build to those insiders on the Beta Channel, and today it follows that up with a new release for those in the Dev Channel.

Build 20190 comes with a new post-update experience which can be accessed through the Tips app. This useful addition tells you what has changed each time you install a major update.

To see it, go to Settings > System > Notifications & actions and make sure 'Show me the Windows welcome experience' is checked.

The new build also updates the Graphics Settings to allow users to specify a default high performance GPU and also select a specific GPU on a per-application basis.

Other changes and improvements in this build are:

Based on feedback, Microsoft is updating the new Japanese IME to support switching between Hiragana and Katakana by using CTRL + CAPSLOCK and ALT + CAPSLOCK (respectively), as was supported with the previous version.

Fixes include:

Fixed a Windows Subsystem for Linux 1 related error that would output: 'The I/O operation has been aborted because of either a thread exit or an application request'. Please see this Github issue for details.

Fixed an issue that could result in explorer.exe being unresponsive on touch-capable devices after resuming from hibernation.

Fixed an issue with the new search box in the default apps settings pages, where search results would appear to draw on top of one another when deleting characters from the search box.

Fixed an issue where if you switched to an English keyboard using WIN + Space and then switched back to the Chinese Pinyin IME, typed punctuations would Chinese even if 'Use English punctuations when in Chinese input mode' was enabled.

Fixed an issue where when Narrator was enabled it could result in the on-screen PIN pad unexpectedly appearing when focus is set to the login screen.

Fixed an issue resulting in Features on Demand (FOD) failing to enable with error 0x8000FFFF in recent builds. This is also believed to be the root cause for some Insiders finding that the sfc /scannow command would repeatedly fail citing a pending reboot.

Fixed an issue that could result in the calling window (for example, Microsoft Edge) hanging if an authentication prompt was raised and then not interacted with and timing out.

Known issues are:

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where some Microsoft Store games protected with Easy Anti-Cheat may fail to launch.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where the min/max/close buttons are stuck in their original positions after resizing a UWP app. If you move the app window the position should update.

Microsoft is investigating reports that the new taskbar experience for pinned sites isn’t working for some sites.

Microsoft is working on a fix to enable live preview for pinned site tabs.

Microsoft is working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge://apps page, and then re-pin the site.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where pinned sites don’t show all open tabs for a domain. In the meantime, you can fix this by pinning the site’s homepage rather than a specific page (e.g. pin microsoft.com rather than microsoft.com/windows).

Working on a fix for an issue where Alt + Tabbing to a browser tab sometimes moves the previously active browser tab to the front of the Alt + Tab list as well.

The letter headers in the Start menu’s all apps list have unnecessary left padding when the all apps list was set to hidden.

