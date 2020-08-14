Microsoft Translator now supports Odia (ଓଡ଼ିଆ)

2 Comments

Throughout the history of humanity, there have been countless spoken and written languages. Some are still actively used today, while others are no longer common. Sadly, some languages have even been lost forever.

Thanks to translation services, such as Google Translate and Microsoft Translator, it’s possible to converse with someone that speaks a language you don’t understand. Regarding the latter service, it now has support for the written Odia language. While you may not have heard of this language (I hadn’t), it is apparently spoken by millions of people globally.

“Today, we are happy to announce that we have added Odia text translation to Microsoft Translator. Odia is available now, or will be available soon, in the Microsoft Translator  app, Office, Translator for Bing, and through the  Azure Cognitive Services  Translator for businesses and developers. Odia is spoken by 35 million people in India and across the world. It joins Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and English as the 12th commonly used language of the Indian subcontinent to be available in Microsoft Translator,” says Microsoft.

The Xbox-maker further says, “Odia (pronounced oṛiā) is an Indo-European language native to Eastern India. It is the official language of the Indian state of Odisha and is also spoken in the nearby states of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. Odia is one of six languages of India to be granted to the status of a ‘Classical Language’ by the Indian government, and has a history of literature stretching back over 1000 years.”

Have you been looking forward to translating some Odia language text? If yes, you can do that here now.

Photo CreditAysezgicmeli / Shutterstock

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Debian-based MX Linux 19.2 KDE Edition now available for download

Windows 10 0x800f0988, 0x800f081f or 0x800f08a errors? You are not alone

Microsoft Translator now supports Odia (ଓଡ଼ିଆ)

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Why security needs to focus on the user not the location [Q&A]

Russia is targeting Linux with Drovorub malware

Ubuntu-based Linspire 9.0 is a Linux distro that costs money -- don't buy it

Most Commented Stories

Google makes it easier to vote in the 2020 US Election

81 Comments

5 reasons you should NOT buy Microsoft's Surface Duo

51 Comments

Ubuntu-based Linspire 9.0 is a Linux distro that costs money -- don't buy it

29 Comments

Russia is targeting Linux with Drovorub malware

25 Comments

Microsoft has removed a useful driver updating feature from Windows 10

22 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.