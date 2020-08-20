Gmail is down, along with Google Drive, Docs, Meet and more

Numerous Google services have been plagued with server issues causing problems for users around the world.

As well as being unable to send emails in Gmail, people are complaining that they are unable to upload files to Google Docs. Other services affected by the outage include Google Meet, Google Voice, and Google Keep.

Website monitoring service Down Detector shows a huge spike in connectivity issues for numerous services including Gmail. Problems started to occur some time before 10:30PM PST and the G Suite Status Dashboard shows there are "service disruption" problems with at least eight Google services at time of writing.

While Google has not made an announcement via its Gmail Twitter account, it has responded to numerous people that have reported experiencing problems:

Thanks for reporting. We are aware of a service disruption at the moment. Keep an eye out for the latest updates here: https://t.co/q8q9ZvenMk. — Gmail (@gmail) August 20, 2020

On the G Suite Status Dashboard, however, the company has indicated that it is not only looking into the issues, but will provide an update about what is going on later today. In the case of Gmail, Google says:

Our team is continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 10:21 AM with more information about this problem. Thank you for your patience. Gmail sending issues, Meet recording issues, Creating files issues in Drive, CSV user upload issues in Admin Console, Posting message issues in Google Chat.

The problems do not appear to be global in scale, with the likes of Australia, the US and India reporting the most issues.

