A quarter of UK office workers use unauthorized devices to work from home

No Comments

remote work

A new study from cybersecurity and data analytics firm, CybSafe shows that one in fours UK office workers are relying on unauthorized personal devices to work from home.

The study of 600 workers also shows that one in 10 share their work devices with others in their household, and that 65 percent of workers have not received any remote working security training in the last 6 months.

Oz Alashe, CEO of CybSafe, says:

We now live in a world of borderless organizations where increasing numbers of people work remotely. Many are mobile. The lines between personal and professional are increasingly blurred. And everyone is at greater risk.

Some staff are making cyber security mistakes in their homes, and businesses will need to adjust their cyber security approaches accordingly. What may have worked in the past doesn't necessarily work now. Cyber security policy as well as awareness and behavior change programs will all require updates based on today's working conditions.

Only 37 percent of those surveyed say they had been provided with a working from home cyber security policy by the beginning of lockdown, while one in five say they don't keep their collaborative working and conferencing software, such as Zoom, up-to-date. 23 percent claim they don't ensure software on devices connected to their home WiFi network, such as work computers, is up-to-date either.

"While our latest research suggests that many UK businesses have been forthcoming with changes to cyber security strategy, these haven't taken place on the scale that we would have hoped for," says Dr John Blythe, head of behavioral science at CybSafe. "The use of personal devices amongst office workers suggests that a small but significant minority of businesses either lack a remote working cyber security policy or are failing to meaningfully deliver that message. Moreover, security awareness training covering remote working still seems to be the exception, rather than the rule."

The full report is available from the CybSafe site.

Photo Credit: olly/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Linux Foundation launches new community for finance professionals

A quarter of UK office workers use unauthorized devices to work from home

System76 Bonobo WS Linux laptop returns with Core i9 and GeForce RTX 2080 Super

Enterprise IT still focused on the long term despite pandemic challenges

20 percent of companies working remotely have suffered a breach

Organizations use outsourcing to meet cyber threats

Microsoft releases KB4578013 to fix two Windows Remote Access Elevation of Privilege vulnerabilities

Most Commented Stories

Google makes it easier to vote in the 2020 US Election

89 Comments

Microsoft teases a stunning new Windows 10 Start menu

46 Comments

Ubuntu-based Linspire 9.0 is a Linux distro that costs money -- don't buy it

32 Comments

Russia is targeting Linux with Drovorub malware

31 Comments

Microsoft is finally ditching Internet Explorer and legacy Edge

26 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.