Synology launches DiskStation DS1520+

How to handle storage is a very tricky business. Some people prefer storing files locally, while others like the convenience of the cloud. Thankfully, you don't necessarily have to choose between the two -- you can sort of get both simultaneously. In other words, you can set up a network attached storage (NAS) device to store your files locally but also access them on the go -- a self-hosted cloud, if you will.

Synology is one of the most trusted names in network storage, and for good reason. Its storage/server devices are very robust -- high-quality and chock full of features. I have personally been testing one recently, and find it a great way to backup files and access media files (Plex server FTW). Today, Synology launches its latest such product. Called "DiskStation DS1520+," it has an impressive five bays. It also has two NVMe PCIe SSD slots for cache.

"Featuring the Intel Celeron Processor J4125, DS1520+ provides a performance boost that sees a 126 percent increase in website responsiveness and a 19.8 percent increase in compute-tasks. The DS1520+ provides dual M.2 2280 NVMe SSD cache slots, along with four 1GbE network ports. DS1520+ comes equipped with five bays that support HDDs and SSDs of up to 16TB. If the need for storage grows, users can expand their DS1520+ using Synology expansion units (purchased separately), giving users a maximum raw capacity of 240TB," says Synology.

The company also says, "With so many businesses and their employees working from home, users still need to access data without boundaries. With unpredictable internet connections at employee's homes, collaborating and sharing large files can be cumbersome. With Synology's cross-office file syncing and sharing solution, users can seamlessly synchronize data across individual sites, making large and frequently accessed files available on local networks, while sharing permissions ensure that only the files that need to be shared are."

Synology shares specifications below.

CPU Model Intel Celeron J4125 CPU Architecture 64-bit CPU Frequency 4-core 2.0 (base) / 2.7 (burst) GHz System Memory 8 GB DDR4 non-ECC Drive Bays 5 Maximum Drive Bays with Expansion Unit 15 (DX517 x 2) M.2 Drive Slots 2 (NVMe) Compatible Drive Type 3.5" SATA HDD 2.5" SATA HDD 2.5" SATA SSD M.2 2280 NVMe SSD Maximum Internal Raw Capacity 80 TB (16 TB drive x 5) (Capacity may vary by RAID types) Maximum Raw Capacity with Expansion Units 240 TB (80 TB + 16 TB drive x 10) (Capacity may vary by RAID types) Maximum Single Volume Size 108 TB RJ-45 1GbE LAN Port 4 (with Link Aggregation / Failover support) USB 3.0 Port 2 eSATA Port 2 File System Btrfs EXT4 Btrfs EXT4 EXT3 FAT NTFS HFS+ exFAT (purchase required) Size (Height x Width x Depth) 166 mm x 230 mm x 223 mm Weight 2.26 kg System Fan 92 mm x 92 mm x 2 pcs Fan Speed Mode Full-Speed Mode Cool Mode Quiet Mode Noise Level 20.8 dB(A) Power Supply Unit / Adapter 120 W AC Input Power Voltage 100 V to 240 V AC Power Frequency 50/60 Hz, Single Phase Power Consumption 36.67 W (Access) 15.51 W (HDD Hibernation) British Thermal Unit 125.21 BTU/hr (Access) 52.96 BTU/hr (HDD Hibernation) Operating Temperature 0°C to 40°C (32°F to 104°F) Storage Temperature -20°C to 60°C (-5°F to 140°F) Relative Humidity 5% to 95% RH

The Synology DiskStation DS1520+ is available immediately with an MSRP of $699.99. However, it can currently be had on Amazon here for just $649.99 -- a saving of $50. Keep in mind, it does not come with any disks. You will want to add up to five NAS hard disks, such as this Seagate IronWolf.