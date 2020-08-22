You can download the Windows 10 20H2 Update right now

Microsoft is due to release the Windows 10 20H2 Update later this year, but if you're eager to try it out right now, you can.

You not need to wait for Windows 10 20H2 Update to be official launched you just need to join the Windows Insider program. Microsoft has made the 20H2 Update available for commercial pre-release validation, and anyone who isn't running Windows 10 Home can try it out.

While Windows 10 20H2 Update is not a major upgrade, there are still some nice new features in it including an updated Start menu, and a new Alt + Tab experience. If you already have Windows 10 version 2004 installed, you actually have the new features from 20H2 on your computer already, but they are disable. As it has done before, Microsoft is using the 20H2 Update as an "enablement package" to activate these features.

You might well wonder what's meant by the term "commercial pre-release validation". This is a program Microsoft uses to give commercial customer a chance to begin feature exploration and validation prior to being released for general availability. The company explains:

We consider a device a commercial device if it isn’t running the Home edition of Windows 10, is being managed by an IT administrator (whether via Microsoft Endpoint Manager or a third-party MDM tool), or if the device has a volume license key, a CommercialID, or is joined to a domain.

Microsoft says that you can try out the pre-release a virtual machine using the Windows 10 Preview on Azure Marketplace or you can download the Windows 10 version 20H2 ISO.

