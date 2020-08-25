Plugable launches elegant ‌USB-C‌ ‌7-in-1‌ ‌Hub‌ for Windows,‌ ‌macOS,‌ ‌and‌ ‌Chromebooks

If you buy a new laptop nowadays, there is a good chance it will only have USB-C ports. If you still have older USB-A devices, what are you to do? Yeah, you can buy a USB-C to USB-A dongle, but with multi-port hubs being so affordable, you are better getting one of those. After all, they often have much more value, by offering things like video output and card readers too.

Today, popular company Plugable launches its latest portable USB-C hub (it can also be used at home too, of course). The 7-in-1 hub provides all the things you would expect, like USB-A ports, 4K HDMI, SD card readers, and pass through charging. While it lacks Ethernet, that won't really matter to those that only use Wi-Fi anyway. Best of all, it is extremely affordable -- you can get it right now for less than $25...

"The‌ ‌new‌ ‌Plugable‌ ‌hub‌ ‌boasts‌ ‌a‌ ‌variety‌ ‌of‌ ‌capabilities‌ ‌to‌ ‌expand‌ ‌almost‌ ‌any‌ ‌work‌ ‌set‌ ‌up‌ ‌for‌ ‌under‌ ‌$30.‌ ‌Easily‌ ‌connect‌ ‌an‌ ‌HDMI‌ ‌equipped‌ ‌monitor,‌ ‌television‌ ‌or‌ ‌projector‌ ‌to‌ ‌a‌ ‌USB-C‌ ‌compatible‌ ‌laptop‌ ‌and‌ ‌achieve‌ ‌resolutions‌ ‌up‌ ‌to‌ ‌4K‌ ‌30Hz‌ ‌(3840x2160).‌ ‌Other‌ ‌popular‌ ‌supported‌ ‌resolutions‌ ‌include‌ ‌3440x1440,‌ ‌2560x1440,‌ ‌1920x1200,‌ ‌1920x1080‌ ‌and‌ ‌lower.‌ ‌In‌ ‌order‌ ‌to‌ ‌increase‌ ‌productivity,‌ ‌the‌ ‌7-in-1‌ ‌USB-C‌ ‌Hub‌ ‌features‌ ‌three‌ ‌USB‌ ‌3.0‌ ‌(5Gpbs‌ ‌data‌ ‌transfer‌ ‌speeds)‌ ‌ports‌ ‌and‌ ‌an‌ ‌SD‌ ‌and‌ ‌microSD‌ ‌card‌ ‌slot,‌ ‌making‌ ‌it‌ ‌possible‌ ‌to‌ ‌connect‌ ‌must-have‌ ‌peripherals‌ ‌and‌ ‌storage‌ ‌devices‌ ‌to‌ ‌keep‌ ‌your‌ ‌work‌ ‌in‌ ‌sync," says Plugable

The company's founder, Bernie‌ ‌Thompson explains, "We‌ ‌have‌ ‌been‌ ‌looking‌ ‌closely‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌USB-C‌ ‌hub‌ ‌market‌ ‌for‌ ‌years‌ ‌but‌ ‌the‌ ‌technology‌ ‌available‌ at‌ ‌the‌ ‌time‌ ‌never‌ ‌met‌ ‌our‌ ‌standards‌ ‌and‌ ‌we‌ ‌didn’t‌ ‌want‌ ‌to‌ ‌develop‌ ‌a‌ ‌product‌ ‌that‌ ‌we‌ ‌weren’t‌ ‌proud‌ ‌to‌ ‌put‌ ‌the‌ ‌Plugable‌ ‌name‌ ‌on. As‌ ‌members‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌USB‌ ‌Implementers‌ ‌Forum‌ ‌(USB-IF),‌ ‌we‌ ‌know‌ ‌the‌ ‌USB‌ ‌space‌ ‌and‌ ‌hold‌ ‌our‌ ‌products‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌highest‌ ‌quality‌ ‌standards.‌ ‌Building‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌latest‌ ‌technology,‌ ‌we‌ ‌are‌ ‌able‌ ‌to‌ ‌offer‌ ‌a‌ ‌USB-C‌ ‌hub‌ ‌solution‌ ‌that‌ ‌actually‌ ‌delivers‌ ‌on‌ ‌its‌ ‌promises,‌ ‌inducing‌ ‌more‌ ‌reliable‌ ‌DisplayPort‌ ‌over‌ ‌USB-C‌ ‌issues,‌ ‌consistency‌ ‌in‌ ‌port‌ ‌functionality,‌ ‌less‌ ‌risk‌ ‌of‌ ‌overdrawing‌ ‌power,‌ ‌and‌ ‌protecting‌ ‌the‌ ‌laptop‌ ‌when‌ ‌using‌ ‌pass-through‌ ‌charging."

So, just how much does the Plugable USB-C‌ ‌7-in-1‌ ‌Hub cost? It can be purchased from Amazon here today for just $29.95. For a limited time, however, you can save an additional $5, meaning it can be had for less than 25 bucks. That is a damn good deal for all of the functionality your laptop will gain.