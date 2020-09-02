61 percent of companies experience insider attacks

insider threat

A new survey from Bitglass reveals that 61 percent of organizations reported at least one insider attack over the last 12 months, with 22 percent reporting at least six separate attacks.

With a whole range of changes happening at the moment securing against insider threats has become increasingly challenging. Most organizations say they can't guarantee that they can detect insider threats from personal devices (82 percent) or the cloud (50 percent), while 81 percent find it difficult to assess the impact of insider attacks.

However, few respondents have a single platform that delivers complete, unified visibility and control for any interaction. When dealing with multiple disjointed tools that provide disparate levels of protection, security professionals spend too much time managing each of the solutions individually. 49 percent of respondents state that at least one week typically goes by before insider attacks are detected. In addition 44 percent say that another week usually passes before the organization recovers from the attack.

The pandemic is also impacting security budgets, with 73 percent of companies' security budgets decreasing or staying flat over the next year.

"Enterprises report that loss of critical data and disruption to business operations are the biggest repercussions of insider attacks," says Anurag Kahol, CTO of Bitglass. "Along with brand damage, remediation costs, legal liabilities, and loss of revenue, these are serious ramifications that must be prevented. Enterprises need a multi-faceted security platform that is designed to monitor user behavior, secure personal devices, deliver maximum uptime and cost savings, and prevent leakage on any interaction. Only then can they defend against insider threats."

You can get the full report on the Bitglass site.

Image Credit: Andrea Danti/Shutterstock

