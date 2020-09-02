Dynabook Portégé X30W-J and X30L-J are lightweight Intel Tiger Lake laptops

AMD has owned 2020 with its excellent Ryzen mobile processors, but you didn't expect Intel to remain quiet, did you? With its new 11th gen Core processors (also known as Tiger Lake), Intel is looking to battle back quite strongly -- especially with the new Iris Xe graphics.

Today, Dynabook announces two new durable (MIL-STD-810G) Portégé laptops that are powered by these new Intel chips. Called "X30W-J" and "X30L-J," the former is a traditional clam shell, while the latter is a 2-in-1. Both lightweight laptops have 13.3-inch screens and can be configured with either a Core i5-1135G7 or i7-11-65G7 processor. The X30W-J can be had with up to 48GB RAM (wow), while the X30L-J is limited to 32GB. They both have high-end features like Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) too.

"The hyper-light Portégé X30L-J proves less truly is more -- more performance, features and security. With a compact magnesium chassis weighing under 900 grams, this thin and light laptop provides effortless mobility with unparalleled durability. Featuring an energy-efficient, thin-bezel 13.3-inch Sharp IGZO display, the Portégé X30L-J offers vibrant visuals and impressive battery life. Connecting with the Portégé X30L is also hyper fast, with Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) delivering gigabit wireless speeds and Thunderbolt 4 certified USB Type-C ports that transfer data faster than ever," says Dynabook.

The manufacturer further says, "Weighing in at less than one kilogram, the gravity-defying Portégé X30W-J is a heavyweight in performance and features. This ultralight 2-in-1 convertible laptop provides the premium benefits of a laptop with the agility of a tablet. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, the high-brightness, antiglare 13.3-inch Sharp IGZO display allows this modern 2-in-1 convertible laptop to deliver a multitude of viewing angles in a variety of settings. The Portégé X30W-J comes with Wi-Fi 63 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt 4 certified USB Type-C ports for the best in high-speed connectivity and fast data transfer capabilities."

Sadly, Dynabook has not yet revealed pricing or a definitive release date. So far, the company will only say that they will hit sores in Q4 2020, meaning they could be available as early as next month. One thing's for sure though -- it is nice to see Intel competing again.