Everything you need to know about authentication

security verification

The shortcomings of password security are well known. Indeed the death of passwords has been predicted for a long time but they still cling on.

There are a number of alternative authentication methods available, but confusion still reigns about the pros and cons of different approaches. To help cut through the mass of information, identity management company Beyond Identity has put together an infographic looking at alternative authentication methods and the security each provides.

It looks at passwords, one-time codes, biometrics, multi-factor and more and clearly sets out the merits and drawbacks of each. You can see the full graphic below.

Beyond Identity authentication graphic

