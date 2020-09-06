VirtualBox gains support for Linux kernel 5.8

It's a little over a month since Linus Torvalds announced the release of version 5.8 of the Linux kernel -- something he previously described as "one of our biggest releases of all time".

But despite the fact that Linux kernel 5.8 was released so recently, VirtualBox has already been updated to include support for it. This means that the virtualization software can be used to run distros like Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla), which is powered by version 5.8 of the kernel. The software can also run under distros based on the newest kernel.

With the release of VirtualBox 6.1.14, Linux kernel 5.8 is supported in both guest and host modes, but there is more to this release than just support for the latest Linux kernel. This latest version also includes numerous bug fixes for the Windows and macOS releases.

The full changelog for VirtualBox 6.1.14 looks like this:

  • GUI: Fixes file name changes in the File location field when creating Virtual Hard Disk (bug #19286)
  • VMM: Fixed running VMs which failed to start with VERR_NEM_MISSING_KERNEL_API_2 when Hyper-V is used (bug #19779 and #19804)
  • Audio: fix regression in HDA emulation introduced in 6.1.0
  • macOS host: Fixed webcam passthrough and audio input on Mojave and newer by requesting authorization from the user (bug #19758)
  • macOS host: VBoxHeadless no longer able to start VMs (6.1.4/6.0.18 regression; bug #19706)
  • Windows host: Fixes in serial port implementation
  • Shared Clipboard: Fixed a potential crash when copying HTML data (6.1.2 regression; bug #19226)
  • Linux host and guest: Linux kernel version 5.8 support
  • EFI: Fixed reading ISO9660 filesystems on attached media (6.1.0 regression; bug #19682)
  • EFI: Support booting from drives attached to the LsiLogic SCSI and SAS controller emulations

You can download the latest version of VirtualBox here.

