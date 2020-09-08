60 percent of emails in May and June were fraudulent

4 Comments

Malicious email

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen a spike in scams, phishing and malware across all platforms and attack vectors. The latest mid-year threat landscape report from Bitdefender shows that in May and June, an average of 60 percent of all received emails were fraudulent.

In addition there’s been a five-fold increase in the number of coronavirus-themed attacks and a 46 percent increase in attacks aimed at home IoT devices.

IoT malware has become versatile, robust, and is constantly updated. IrcFlu, Dark_Nexus7 and InterPLanetary Storm are some of the examples malware that gained in popularity during the first half of 2020.

Bitdefender researchers have found a DNS hijacking attack on a popular brand of home routers, used by attackers to redirect victims to malware-serving websites promising applications that offer new and up to date information about the pandemic outbreak.

Mobile malware has been quick to capitalize too, with malware developers rushing to weaponize popular applications, such as the Zoom video conferencing application, used by employees now working from home. Packing RAT (Remote Access Trojan) capabilities, or bundling them with ransomware, banking malware, or even highly aggressive adware, Android malware developers were also fully exploiting the pandemic wave.

Some legitimate Android developers even used the pandemic to tweak content on Google Play application webpages to gain better ranking, mostly for applications under the Health and Fitness or Medical categories.

The report's author's note, "A defining characteristic of the first half of 2020 in terms of threats and malware is that they all played on the same theme: the pandemic. A spike in scams, phishing and malware across all platforms and attack vectors seems to have been a direct result of cybercriminals leveraging issues related toCovid-19 to exploit fear and misinformation."

The full report is available from the Bitdefender site.

Photo Credit: Balefire/Shutterstock

4 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Jabra Speak 750 portable speakerphone is certified for Microsoft Teams

ADATA unveils XPG PRECOG ANALOG gaming headset

Making the case for Trust in Zero Trust

Windows 10 Build 20211 lets you access Linux filesystems in Windows and WSL 2

Fast growth leads to challenges as pandemic drives eCommerce to an all-time high

Size matters when it comes to cybersecurity

I’m never going back to my old school: Musings on the fallout from COVID-19-related school closures

Most Commented Stories

Forget buggy Windows 10, Windows 7 2020 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

354 Comments

Zorin OS 15.3 Linux distro can replace buggy Microsoft Windows 10 on your PC

100 Comments

Microsoft releases KB4571744 update to fix lots of Windows 10 problems

25 Comments

If you don't want to be Microsoft's guinea pig, pause Windows Updates

25 Comments

VirtualBox gains support for Linux kernel 5.8

6 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.