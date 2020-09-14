Dashlane launches new password health reporting tool for businesses

No Comments

Password on a PostIt

Good security practices are more important than ever in the current climate, with people working from home using their own devices.

Password management specialist Dashlane is launching a new reporting tool that gives company administrators in-depth visibility into employee password security along with the ability to track improvements over time.

The Password Health Reporting Dashboard, available for Dashlane's business customers, helps organizations both identify employees with poor password habits and evaluate the effectiveness of their security initiatives and password policies.

The tool displays a Password Health Score -- Dashlane recommends aiming for a score of 90 percent or above -- but also allows it to be tracked over time. When businesses understand the results of security initiatives, they can be more efficient and adjust their strategies accordingly. Using Dashlane, IT administrators can identify weak employee passwords while providing actionable insights and measurable results to management on the effectiveness of strategies and tactics to bring the company in line with best practices.

Dashlane reporting_dashboard

"A company's security is only as strong as an employee's weakest password, making password managers the best first line of defense against a hack or breach," says Emmanuel Schalit, co-founder and CEO of Dashlane. "Many of our business customers have requested the ability to dig deeper into their company’s password performance to make Dashlane an even more effective tool for increasing digital security. We're proud to offer this historical reporting feature, as a deeper knowledge of password security, coupled with education for employees on best practices they can instill both at work and home, is ultimately what will help prevent costly breaches and hacks."

You can find out more on the Dashlane site.

Image credit: vinnstock / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Dashlane launches new password health reporting tool for businesses

Organized attacks on cloud infrastructure and software supply chain increase

TikTok says no to Microsoft, but what about Oracle?

Your DNA didn’t change, Ancestry.com’s science did

Arch Linux-based Manjaro 20.1 Mikah is here with Xfce, GNOME, and KDE

Zoom boosts security with 2FA for all users

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Forget buggy Windows 10, Windows 7 2020 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

366 Comments

Zorin OS 15.3 Linux distro can replace buggy Microsoft Windows 10 on your PC

108 Comments

If you don't want to be Microsoft's guinea pig, pause Windows Updates

29 Comments

Debian-based deepin Linux 20 is here, and it's prettier than Windows 10 and macOS

14 Comments

Arch Linux-based Manjaro 20.1 Mikah is here with Xfce, GNOME, and KDE

11 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.